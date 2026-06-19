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‘Indus Waters Treaty outdated’: India slams Pakistan at UN for ‘exporting terror’

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:54 AM IST
‘Indus Waters Treaty outdated’: India slams Pakistan at UN for ‘exporting terror’
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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