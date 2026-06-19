/‘Indus Waters Treaty outdated’: India slams Pakistan at UN for ‘exporting terror’

"We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the OIC's references to J&K. Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism," she said.

Reaffirming India's position, Singh stated that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India" and maintained that the only unresolved issue remains Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories.



India's intervention at the UNHRC underscored New Delhi's continued rejection of Pakistan's allegations while highlighting concerns over terrorism, cross-border hostility, and developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.