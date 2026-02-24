Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares poetic reflection after blizzard hit, says 'storms leave behind unexpected life'

Anand Mahindra Post after Blizzard hit in New York City: Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a glimpse of life after a blizzard snowstorm in New York City. In the post he shared a selfie and a photograph of a snowman that caught his attention post storm.

Taking to his X, Mahindra wrote, "When the blizzard finally eased, I gave in to the urge to step outside like so many other New Yorkers, snapping photos to mark our survival of the “Blizzard of 2026.” During my walk, I spotted a tiny snowman standing bravely amid the aftermath. From fierce winds and a city brought to a standstill had come this small, playful creation — a reminder that even the harshest storms can leave behind moments of joy. Maybe that’s what every storm ultimately brings: not only destruction, but traces of new life."

Social media reacts to the post

One user wrote, "This is such a lovely way to look at a storm. Even in the middle of all that chaos, someone took a moment to play and leave behind something cheerful. A little reminder that life finds a way even in tough times."

While another wrote, This is so beautifully written. There’s something deeply human about stepping out after a storm — not just to prove we survived, but to feel that we did. And that tiny snowman… what a quiet little symbol of resilience.

In the middle of shrieking winds and a city on pause, someone chose to create something playful. That says so much about us. Even when nature throws a tantrum, we answer back with creativity, warmth, and a bit of childlike joy.

You’re right storms don’t just leave damage behind. Sometimes they leave perspective. Sometimes they leave connection. And sometimes… they leave a mini snowman reminding us that lightness can follow even the harshest winds. Thanks for sharing this moment it feels like hope packed into snow.

Commenting to the post the third user wrote, Love this take on the blizzard, Mr. Mahindra. That tiny snowman showing up like a little survivor made me smile. It’s funny how even in the middle of a storm, something small can bring a bit of joy. Stay safe & warm".

Fierce winter storm

A fierce winter snowstorm recently swept through New York, dumping heavy snow and howling winds across the region. The storm disrupted travel, closed streets, and grounded flights, leaving the city blanketed in white as residents ventured out to document the rare weather event and its aftermath.