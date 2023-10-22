trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678511
Infiltration Attempt Foiled Along LoC In Uri, Operations Underway: Army

Army said that during the operation, contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and a gunfight ensued.

The Indian Army today said it foiled an infiltration attempt from terrorists along the Line of Control in the Uri sector in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Army said that based on a specific input, a joint operation was launched along the LoC on Saturday.

Army said that during the operation, contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and a gunfight ensued. "During the operation arms and ammunition including 6 pistols and 4 hand grenades were recovered," it said.

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along LoC in Uri sector, Baramulla. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists & firefight ensued. 06xPistols & 04xHand Grenades recovered. Operations in progress," Army said.

Notably, this is yet another infiltration attempt from Pakistani side that has been foiled by the Army. Yesterday, J&K DGP Dilabgh Singh had said that while terrorism is breathing its last in the Union Territory, Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism but won't succeed. 

