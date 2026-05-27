Infiltration crackdown: Thousands try to flee Bangladesh as Suvendu Adhikari activates 'Detect, detain, deport' policy

Hundreds of Bangladeshis who did not have valid documents to stay in India gathered at the Bithari-Hakimpur border exit in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Tuesday to return to their country, as authorities stepped up action under the BJP government’s “detect-detain-deport” drive against illegal immigrants.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned suspected illegal immigrants to leave immediately or face government action. Speaking after a meeting in Kalyani, he also instructed officials to speed up the process of sending the detainees back to their country.

He even cautioned the suspected infiltrators, saying, "Jaldi jaldi bhago nahi toh jo karna hai sarkar karega (Run as quickly as possible or govt will do what it needs to)."

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Long queues at the border came a day after the first two "holding centres" for detained or imprisoned illegal immigrants were opened in Malda and Murshidabad. As large numbers of Bangladeshi men, women and children gathered near the border in Swarupnagar, BSF personnel detained them before completing the formal process of handing them over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Most of those returning had been working at construction sites, hotels, fisheries and in households across Kolkata, Times of India reported.

The first two holding centres were established within 48 hours of a government directive issued to all district magistrates to arrange accommodation facilities for illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

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By Monday evening, 12 suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained in Malda and Murshidabad had been shifted to the holding centres. Suvendu Adhikari said there was no need to produce illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators before a court.

Adhikari also said it was unreasonable to keep illegal immigrants in jails while providing them food, clothing and medical facilities.

A BSF officer said that after suspected infiltrators are detained, officials verify their identities and backgrounds through questioning. Their fingerprints and photographs are then taken before the BSF coordinates with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for their repatriation, as per TOI report.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Khagen Murmu on Tuesday said the gathering of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at the Hakimpur border holding centres is the only place for infiltrators. He also said that several infiltrators had already been deported, while efforts were underway to trace others.

Murmu said the provision for holding centres for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants was part of the BJP’s election promises.

He said, "Holding centres are the only place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. It was said in the BJP's manifesto as well that there is no place in India for infiltrators. some have fled, some have been deported, and some are still hiding. We will find them all. They all will be kept in holding centres, and then the government will decide its course. Party and govt are not the same."

"TMC, BJP would not come in the way of government works. Central government's priority is to ensure safety and security of the country, that is why the fencing work along the Bengal borders is going on, which was stalled for the past 15 years," he further said.

This development comes after the West Bengal government directed all district magistrates to establish holding centres for detained foreigners and released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation or repatriation, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to an official communication from the Home and Hill Affairs Department, district authorities have been asked to make necessary arrangements to accommodate individuals found staying illegally in the country, including those who have completed their jail terms and are awaiting deportation.

The directive, issued on May 23, 2026, instructed officials to follow the MHA’s framework governing the deportation and repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas residing illegally in India.

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