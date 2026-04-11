'Infiltrators behind violence, TMC crying as names are cut': Dilip Ghosh's explosive charge

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that those spreading chaos in West Bengal are mostly from across the border (Bangladesh) and were forcibly included in the voter list. He added that TMC members are protesting because their names are now being removed.

Speaking during Zee 24 Ghanta Mega Election Conclave, BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh said, "Most of those who are spreading chaos here have come from across the border. They were forcibly included in the voter list, and they are the ones inciting violence here. TMC members are screaming because their names are being removed. Why do they have such sympathy for them?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story.)