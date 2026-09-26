/Instagram influencer flaunts gold & cash in reels - Loses Rs1 crore in burglary

A social media influencer from Tamil Nadu lost valuables worth nearly Rs 1 crore in a burglary at her residence. Police suspect the thieves may have monitored Madhumitha's social media posts before targeting the house on Thursday night, when she and her family had gone out shopping.
Madhumitha, a YouTube and Instagram influencer, lives with her businessman husband Vinoth Kumar and their child at Thamathukonam near Nagercoil.
According to a Times of India report, Madhumitha regularly posted glimpses of the family's valuables and purchases online. Some videos showed gold jewellery kept at home, while another showed bundles of currency spread across a mattress. She had also posted a video showing money being showered on her child.
Police are now examining whether those posts gave the burglars an idea of the valuables kept inside the house.
More significantly for the investigation, some of the Reels allegedly revealed the family's movements.
"She had also uploaded videos saying the family bought gold every month and posted updates about where they went to purchase jewellery. Other reels routinely disclosed where the family was travelling and the purpose of their outings," an investigating officer told TOI.
Investigators suspect someone could have followed those updates and waited for an opportunity to enter the house when the family was away. Police have not yet established that the burglars definitely used Instagram to plan the break-in.
The burglary took place on Thursday evening after Madhumitha, Vinoth Kumar and their child left home to shop for clothes.
When the family returned later that night, Vinoth Kumar found that the bedroom wooden cabinet/wardrobe had been forced open. Gold, diamond jewellery and cash stored inside were missing.
According to the report, the burglars took 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments, diamond jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at nearly Rs 1 crore.
The intruders are believed to have entered from the rear of the house. Police found that a door lock had been cut open with a cutting machine.
After gaining entry, the burglars allegedly went to the bedroom, broke open the wooden cabinet/wardrobe and fled with the valuables.
The manner of the break-in and its timing are being examined as police try to determine whether the house had been under surveillance before the family left.
Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police Anshul Nagar visited the house after the burglary was reported, while police formed five special teams to identify and trace the suspects.
"Kanyakumari SP (Anshul Nagar) visited the crime scene and five special teams have been formed to track the suspects," inspector Jayalakshmi told TOI.
Investigators are examining evidence from the house and Madhumitha's social media posts as they reconstruct the events leading up to the burglary.
No arrest had been reported in the TOI account published on September 25.
“She had also uploaded videos saying the family bought gold every month and posted updates about where they went to purchase jewellery. Other reels routinely disclosed where the family was travelling and the purpose of their outings,” an investigating officer told TOI.
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