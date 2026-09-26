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  • /Instagram influencer flaunts gold & cash in reels - Loses Rs1 crore in burglary

Instagram influencer flaunts gold & cash in reels - Loses Rs1 crore in burglary

An influencer's home in Tamil Nadu was burgled while her family was shopping, with gold, diamond jewellery and cash worth about Rs 1 crore stolen. Police suspect the thieves tracked her Instagram Reels before striking.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Instagram influencer flaunts gold & cash in reels - Loses Rs1 crore in burglary
Image Credit: Instagram/@madhumithaaaaaaa_3154284. Kanyakumari influencer loses Rs 1 crore in robbery.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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