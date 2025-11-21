'Injustice To Democracy': Prashant Kishor On Bihar Poll Results

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor on Friday criticised the Bihar government over the Assembly election results, calling them an injustice to the people and alleging large-scale voter bribery.

He claimed that thousands of poor families were given Rs10,000 each in exchange for votes — an act he described as a violation of democratic values and the Constitutional spirit laid down by B.R. Ambedkar.

Reacting to the Bihar Assembly poll results, Kishor said, “These outcomes are an injustice to democracy. A large number of poor families were bribed with ₹10,000 each. This is a blatant violation of democracy and the fundamental spirit of the Constitution established by B.R. Ambedkar.”

He added that such results were difficult to accept and asserted that Jan Suraaj would continue to fight strongly to protect the expectations and rights of the people.

In protest against the election results, Kishor observed a day-long silent fast at the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran on November 20. He ended the fast at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, with schoolgirls offering him juice to break his silence. Afterwards, he addressed the media.

Drawing inspiration from Gandhian principles, Kishor announced that he will relaunch a large-scale public outreach campaign.

Beginning January 15, he plans to visit all 1.18 lakh wards in Bihar, directly engaging with citizens under the “Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Abhiyan.” The initiative, Kishor said, aims to hold the state government accountable for its promises and intensify grassroots communication.

Making what he called a moral and social commitment, Kishor declared that he will donate 90 percent of his income for the next five years to Jan Suraaj and keep only one house from his assets accumulated over the last 20 years. All remaining property will be donated to Jan Suraaj, he said. “I will not leave Bihar and will fully dedicate myself to the movement,” he added.

Kishor emphasised that the struggle for Jan Suraaj is not merely political but a moral and social movement, and reaffirmed his complete commitment to it.