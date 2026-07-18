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Ink thrown at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

The incident briefly disrupted the gathering as supporters rushed towards the stage after a woman emerged from the crowd and hurled the liquid at Dipke. The identity of the woman and her motive remain unknown, and police are expected to investigate the matter.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Ink thrown at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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