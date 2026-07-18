/Ink thrown at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was targeted with an ink-like liquid on Saturday while addressing supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, shortly after announcing an indefinite hunger strike following the removal of climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site.
The incident briefly disrupted the gathering as supporters rushed towards the stage after a woman emerged from the crowd and hurled the liquid at Dipke. The identity of the woman and her motive remain unknown, and police are expected to investigate the matter.
The attack came soon after Dipke declared that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike, alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site by the police. Addressing supporters after the incident, he said the agitation would continue despite the latest developments.
The CJP has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike at the site on June 28.
Earlier on Saturday, Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital after spending 21 days on hunger strike, as his health reportedly deteriorated. The move was carried out in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.
Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and escorted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering by CJP activists and supporters, who protested against the action.
Dipke later reiterated that the protest would continue and announced that he had also begun a hunger strike in support of the movement. It was during this address that the woman threw the ink-like liquid at him, triggering a brief commotion before order was restored.
(With IANS inputs)
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