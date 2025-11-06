'Inke Chhati Pe Bulldozer Chalega': Dy CM Vijay Sinha Hits Out At RJD After Attack On Convoy

Bihar Assembly Elections: Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha car was attacked by people, who hurled slippers and chanted "Murdabad". Reacting to the incident, the Deputy CM asserted that the "NDA satta mein aa rahi hai...inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega".

Sinha also said, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village."

Sinha said that his car was surrounded by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters who pelted stones and cow dung and chanted "Murdabad" as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency. Soon after the incident, the Deputy CM spoke to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on the phone following the incident. Police personnel are present at the spot.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over 'change in government' remarks, asserting that the "bread that gets burnt is thrown away" (Jo Roti jal jati hai, usko phenk diya jata hai).

The JDU leader's remarks come after former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, today, after casting his vote in Patna, said that the "roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn" (Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi).

Reacting to Lalu Yadav's tweet, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary said, "Jo Roti jal jati hai, usko phenk diya jata hai."Chaudhary appealed to the people of Bihar to remember that "this is the same Bihar that ruled from Afghanistan to Bangladesh".

"I appeal to the people to remember that this is the same Bihar that ruled from Afghanistan to Bangladesh. Bihar made India a golden sparrow during the Maurya period... We have a rich history and culture. To regain that, we have to vote for development by rising above caste politics..." the RJD leader said.

Earlier in the day, Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, noting the NDA government's 20-year rule in Bihar, called for a change in government in this election.

"Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn) 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," Lalu Yadav said in a post on X.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared a picture of himself with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav after casting their votes.

Additionally, Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of the assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India's data. Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continue to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

