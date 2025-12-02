INS Aridhaman: India's Third Nuclear Submarine SSBN Commissioning Soon To Complete Sea-Based Nuclear Triad
India's third indigenous nuclear submarine, INS Aridhaman, is set for commissioning, strengthening the Nuclear Triad and sea-based deterrence against regional rivals.
INS Arighaat: According to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, India is fast proceeding to induct its third indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridhaman. This development comes after the second SSBN, INS Arighaat, was formally commissioned in August this year at Visakhapatnam as part of a crucial milestone in strengthening the sea-based nuclear deterrence capability of the country.
Once INS Aridhaman formally joins the fleet, India will have reached a significant strategic milestone: three operational ballistic missile submarines at sea for the first time, greatly strengthening the nation's nuclear triad.
The New SSBN: Larger And More Capable
INS Aridhaman is part of India's under-wraps Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, initiated in the 1990s at an outlay of over ₹90,000 crore. Advanced sea trials are currently underway on the vessel, which is bigger and advanced when compared to its predecessors.
Increased Missile Carrying Capability: INS Aridhaman, being larger (with an estimated 7,000 tonnes displacement), will carry more long-range K-4 nuclear-tipped missiles compared to the first two vessels, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.
Deterrence and Survivability: The increased payload widens India's strike capability and enhances the survivability of the deterrent force, both crucial pillars of India's official "No First Use" nuclear doctrine.
Future Expansion: A fourth SSBN currently under construction would expand India's nuclear deterrent envelope further in the coming years.
Global Context: Bridging The Gap
Although the commissioning of INS Aridhaman is a huge technological and strategic stride in helping India become self-reliant in defense, its SSBN fleet still remains smaller compared to the major nuclear-armed navies:
China: fields at least six larger Jin-class SSBNs fitted with long-range JL-3 missiles (10,000 km range) and six nuclear attack submarines (SSNs).
United States: Operates a fleet of 14 Ohio-class SSBNs and 53 nuclear attack submarines. The continuous induction of such advanced, indigenous platforms as INS Aridhaman underlines India's commitment to achieving a credible minimum nuclear deterrent necessary for strategic stability in the volatile Indo-Pacific.
