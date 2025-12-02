Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991057https://zeenews.india.com/india/ins-aridhaman-india-third-nuclear-submarine-ssbn-commissioning-2991057.html
NewsIndia
INS ARIDHAMAN

INS Aridhaman: India's Third Nuclear Submarine SSBN Commissioning Soon To Complete Sea-Based Nuclear Triad

India's third indigenous nuclear submarine, INS Aridhaman, is set for commissioning, strengthening the Nuclear Triad and sea-based deterrence against regional rivals.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

INS Aridhaman: India's Third Nuclear Submarine SSBN Commissioning Soon To Complete Sea-Based Nuclear TriadINS Aridhaman commissioning. (PHOTO: X/@idrwalerts)

INS Arighaat: According to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, India is fast proceeding to induct its third indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridhaman. This development comes after the second SSBN, INS Arighaat, was formally commissioned in August this year at Visakhapatnam as part of a crucial milestone in strengthening the sea-based nuclear deterrence capability of the country.

Once INS Aridhaman formally joins the fleet, India will have reached a significant strategic milestone: three operational ballistic missile submarines at sea for the first time, greatly strengthening the nation's nuclear triad.

The New SSBN: Larger And More Capable

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

INS Aridhaman is part of India's under-wraps Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, initiated in the 1990s at an outlay of over ₹90,000 crore. Advanced sea trials are currently underway on the vessel, which is bigger and advanced when compared to its predecessors.

Increased Missile Carrying Capability: INS Aridhaman, being larger (with an estimated 7,000 tonnes displacement), will carry more long-range K-4 nuclear-tipped missiles compared to the first two vessels, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

Deterrence and Survivability: The increased payload widens India's strike capability and enhances the survivability of the deterrent force, both crucial pillars of India's official "No First Use" nuclear doctrine.

Future Expansion: A fourth SSBN currently under construction would expand India's nuclear deterrent envelope further in the coming years.

Global Context: Bridging The Gap

Although the commissioning of INS Aridhaman is a huge technological and strategic stride in helping India become self-reliant in defense, its SSBN fleet still remains smaller compared to the major nuclear-armed navies:

China: fields at least six larger Jin-class SSBNs fitted with long-range JL-3 missiles (10,000 km range) and six nuclear attack submarines (SSNs).

United States: Operates a fleet of 14 Ohio-class SSBNs and 53 nuclear attack submarines. The continuous induction of such advanced, indigenous platforms as INS Aridhaman underlines India's commitment to achieving a credible minimum nuclear deterrent necessary for strategic stability in the volatile Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ | Sanchar Saathi App Guide 2025: How To Download, Register, And Use KYM To Block Stolen Phones

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor