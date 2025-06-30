INS Tabar Rescues Burning Oman-Bound Vessel; 14 Indian Crew Onboard
The vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members, was travelling from India's Kandla to Oman's Shinas, when a major fire broke out in the engine room, causing a total power failure.
The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar responded swiftly after a distress call from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which caught fire in the Gulf of Oman.
"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June 2025," said the Indian Navy in a post on X.
#IndianNavy's stealth frigate#INSTabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on #29Jun 25.
The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire… pic.twitter.com/hcwCalBW96 — SpokespersonNavy (indiannavy) June 30, 2025
