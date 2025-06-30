Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2924229https://zeenews.india.com/india/ins-tabar-rescues-burning-oman-bound-vessel-14-indian-crew-onboard-2924229.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN NAVY

INS Tabar Rescues Burning Oman-Bound Vessel; 14 Indian Crew Onboard

The vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members, was travelling from India's Kandla to Oman's Shinas, when a major fire broke out in the engine room, causing a total power failure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

INS Tabar Rescues Burning Oman-Bound Vessel; 14 Indian Crew Onboard Image: X/ @indiannavy

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar responded swiftly after a distress call from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which caught fire in the Gulf of Oman. 

The vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members, was travelling from Kandla, India, to Oman's Shinas, when a major fire broke out in the engine room, causing a total power failure.

"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June 2025," said the Indian Navy in a post on X.

 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK