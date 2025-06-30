INS Tabar Rescues Burning Oman-Bound Vessel; 14 Indian Crew Onboard

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar responded swiftly after a distress call from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which caught fire in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members, was travelling from Kandla, India, to Oman's Shinas, when a major fire broke out in the engine room, causing a total power failure.

"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June 2025," said the Indian Navy in a post on X.