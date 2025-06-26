INS Tamal In Arabian Sea: Deadlier Than F-35s, Rafales And Armed With BrahMos, This Beast Now Eyes Karachi

New Delhi: India is adding a powerful player to its maritime arsenal with the stealth frigate INS Tamal, built in collaboration with Russia. This vessel measures 125 metres and displaces 3,900 tonnes. It carries the formidable BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 450 kilometres away. The Indian Navy will induct INS Tamal on 1 July 2025 at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard near Kaliningrad.

Global conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East have changed defence priorities. India faces its own security imperatives on multiple fronts – the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. Land borders remain sensitive along Pakistan and China. Maritime threats from both nuclear neighbours and overseas actors have made robust naval power essential.

Indigenous Skills, Global Alliance

India signed a Rs 21,000 crore agreement with Russia in October 2016 to build four stealth frigates of the Krivak-class variant (Tushil class upgraded). Two vessels, including INS Tamal, will come straight from Russia (worth Rs 8,000 crore), while the remaining two will be built in Goa Shipyard with Russian support at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

About 26 percent of materials for INS Tamal are sourced from Indian manufacturers.

INS Tamal will replace older Talwar and Tuschil-class ships. Equipped with BrahMos missiles, the frigate can project naval firepower far into enemy waters. Its stealth design and infrared suppression features enhance survivability.

It boasts cutting-edge systems like anti-submarine warfare tools, airborne early warning via Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 combat helicopters and long-range detection ability. These capabilities position the vessel to counter threats from fighter jets like F-35, F-16, J-35A and Rafale, as well as forestall threats from advanced missile systems such as the S-500.

Maritime Muscle in Strategic Seas

Deployment in the Arabian Sea will reinforce western naval readiness. INS Tamal will operate under the Western Naval Command, closer to Pakistan’s Karachi coastline.

During ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrier-based INS Vikrant patrolled these waters. Now, INS Tamal enters service to enhance deterrence.

India’s naval buildup reflects dominance of regional seas backed by advanced hardware. This programme complements upgrades in the Army and Air Force, stamping India as a rising maritime power.

With INS Tamal joining the fleet, India stakes its claim in the age of 21st-century naval warfare.