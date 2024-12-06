Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to commission the Indian Navy's latest multi-role, stealth-guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9. This state-of-the-art warship, an upgraded version of the Krivak III Class frigates, is a part of Project 1135.6, and its commissioning will be a significant milestone in India-Russia defence cooperation.

Singh will be joined by top defence and civilian officials from both nations for the official ceremony. INS Tushil is the seventh ship in the Krivak III series, with six ships already in service. These include three Talwar Class ships built at the Baltiysky shipyard in St. Petersburg and three Teg Class ships constructed at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad. The INS Tushil is the first of two upgraded follow-on ships, with India signing a contract with JSC Rosoboronexport in Moscow in October 2016.

The ship's construction was closely monitored by the Indian Warship Overseeing Team stationed in Kaliningrad under the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The 125-metre-long, 3,900-tonne vessel is equipped with cutting-edge Russian and Indian technologies, making it a formidable addition to the Indian Navy. INS Tushil underwent extensive trials starting in January 2024, including factory sea trials, state committee trials, and final delivery acceptance trials by a specialized Indian team. The trials successfully tested the ship’s weapons and systems, confirming its readiness for service.

The warship features enhanced stealth capabilities and improved stability, clocking a top speed of over 30 knots (55 km/h) during trials. The ship’s name, Tushil, translates to "protector shield," and its crest embodies the concept of an "Impenetrable Shield" (Abhedya Kavacham), reflecting the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime borders. The ship's motto—Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute)—underscores its role as a symbol of India’s strength on the seas.

In terms of indigenous content, the ship boasts an impressive 26% Indian-built components, with over 33 systems developed by major Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). These include BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Keltron, and Tata’s Nova Integrated Systems, among others.

Once commissioned, INS Tushil will be assigned to the Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command and will rank among the world’s most advanced frigates, enhancing India’s naval capabilities significantly.

The INS Tushil marks yet another step forward in India’s defence modernization, reinforcing the country’s position as a global maritime power.

