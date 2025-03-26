'Insensitive, Inhuman Approach': SC Stays Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape' Order
The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted Allahabad HC observations which said mere grabbing of breast, pulling string of 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape. While pausing the Allahabad HC order, the apex court said that the observations depict total insensitiveness and, inhuman approach.
(This is breaking news, details to follow...)
