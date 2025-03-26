Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877472https://zeenews.india.com/india/insensitive-inhuman-approach-sc-stays-allahabad-hcs-grabbing-breasts-not-rape-order-2877472.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

'Insensitive, Inhuman Approach': SC Stays Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape' Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted Allahabad HC observations which said mere grabbing of breast, pulling string of 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape. While pausing the Allahabad HC order, the apex court said that the observations depict total insensitiveness and, inhuman approach.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Insensitive, Inhuman Approach': SC Stays Allahabad HC's 'Grabbing Breasts Not Rape' Order Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted Allahabad HC observations which said mere grabbing of breast, pulling string of 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape. While pausing the Allahabad HC order, the apex court said that the observations depict total insensitiveness and, inhuman approach.

(This is breaking news, details to follow...)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK