Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? The Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls

West Bengal’s fiercely competitive politics, long associated with sharp rhetoric, mass mobilisation and violent rivalries, have entered a new phase of confrontation with the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The process, aimed at ensuring “pure” voter lists as per the Election Commission of India’s slogan, has triggered widespread political turbulence that is expected to shape the run-up to the 2026 state assembly elections.

At the heart of the dispute lies the question of who qualifies as an “illegal migrant” (ghuspaithiya) and who can legitimately claim Indian citizenship and voting rights. The Election Commission’s revised list of documents required to establish citizenship primarily affects voters who were not enrolled during the previous SIR exercise in 2003.

The SIR has become the latest battleground between the Election Commission and the opposition bloc comprising the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress, and the Left parties, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the main challenger to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the revision process, insisting it is vital to eliminate ineligible names from the rolls.

A Polarising Start To SIR Campaign

The fault lines were vividly exposed during Mamata Banerjee’s anti-SIR rally on 4 November, which the BJP quickly dismissed as a “Jamaat-sponsored” or “Ghuspaithiya Bachao” demonstration, a veiled reference to alleged Muslim illegal migrants. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has mobilised its cadres around the right to freely sing Rabindranath Tagore’s “Amar Sonar Bangla”, recently criticised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “national anthem of Bangladesh”.

The BJP’s narrative, however, overlooks a significant demographic detail: a large section of those regarded as illegal migrants are Hindus. Among them are the Matua community, a Scheduled Caste Hindu sect with an estimated 2.5 crore followers, including about 1.2–1.5 crore registered voters. BJP leaders in West Bengal have claimed that nearly two crore ineligible voters may be on the rolls, a figure that makes the SIR exercise far more complex than a mere identification of Muslim migrants.

SIR, Citizenship And CAA

The BJP has been linking the voter roll revision to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), organising camps in border districts with significant Muslim populations to help Hindu migrants apply for citizenship. However, this strategy has created anxiety among communities fearing temporary disenfranchisement. Reports of suicides following the SIR announcement underscore the deep sense of insecurity felt by those uncertain about their citizenship status.

Political observers note that both Hindu and Muslim voters stand to be affected by exclusions under SIR, a factor that could have unpredictable consequences for the 2026 polls. Since 2011, Muslim voters have overwhelmingly backed the Trinamool Congress, while Hindu votes have been split, with the BJP steadily increasing its share since 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC secured 46.7% of votes compared to 38.7% for the BJP, an eight-point gap that both parties will fight to narrow or widen in the coming contest.

The History Of ‘Naturalisation’ And Vote Banks

Every major political formation in West Bengal, from the Congress to the CPI(M) and later the TMC, has, at various times, facilitated the “naturalisation” of migrants who crossed from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during different periods. This included the distribution of ration cards, voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, and even passports to those who had settled before and after 1971. Such actions were often driven by electoral considerations and contributed to the development of identifiable vote banks.

The CPI(M) was once accused of cultivating Muslim vote banks; later, similar allegations were levelled against the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. The shift of Muslim support from the Left to Mamata Banerjee’s party was a decisive factor in ending 35 years of Left Front rule in 2011.

Disenfranchisement And Entitlements

For many citizens, the right to vote is closely tied to access to welfare benefits. Under Mamata Banerjee’s government, schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi have become vital lifelines, as have central programmes like housing assistance, free ration and MGNREGA. Losing voter status, whether due to the SIR process or complications with CAA applications, could mean losing access to these benefits.

Ultimately, being labelled a ghuspaithiya is not just about identity; it is about citizenship, rights, and entitlements. As the revision of electoral rolls unfolds, it is clear that the SIR process has become far more than an administrative exercise; it is a political test that could redefine the electoral landscape of West Bengal ahead of 2026.