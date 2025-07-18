Chhangur Baba, whose real name is Jamaluddin, is the alleged mastermind behind the interstate mass religious conversion racket and was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). A red diary was reportedly found in Chhangur’s room, containing information about his alleged connections with police officials, politicians, and other influential people.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a search operation in connection with the Chhangur Baba’s religious conversion case. The raids were conducted at 14 different locations, including 12 premises in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh and two in Mumbai.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after findings revealed that the conversion racket received foreign funds of over Rs. 106 crore, primarily from the Middle East.

What Is Inside Chhangur’s ‘Red Diary’?

The diary, which was found in the ongoing investigation, allegedly contains the names of politicians who received funding from Chhangur Baba, aka Pir Baba, during the UP State Elections of 2022, including a former candidate from Utraula constituency who received Rs. 90 lakhs in funding.

According to Zee News TV, the red diary also mentions a former IPS officer who was also allegedly involved in illegal activities.

Chhangur Baba’s Religious Conversion Operation

As per IANS, investigators have revealed that Chhangur Baba’s mass religious conversion operation targeted Scheduled Castes (SCs), economically weaker groups, and Hindu women by exploiting emotional and religious vulnerabilities. He reportedly often lured people through promises of fulfilling their wishes, prosperity, or miraculous healing.

Chhangur Baba’s Key Aide Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday arrested Rashid, a key aide of self-styled spiritual leader Chhangur Baba, for his alleged role in the large-scale religious conversion racket.

Rashid was arrested in Balrampur’s Utraula area, where the racket is alleged to have originated. He was booked under multiple sections of the IPC, including 121A (conspiracy against the state), 420 (cheating), and 153A (promoting enmity), as well as provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

IANS reported that Chhangur Baba had entrusted Rashid with handling the ‘love jihad’ wing of the conversion syndicate. Furthermore, he was presented before a local court following his arrest.

Chhangur Baba Claims Innocence

Chhangur Baba, who was also recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, has denied all charges, claiming innocence and said that he was unaware of any such activities.

"I am innocent. I don't know anything," Chhangur Baba told ANI while being escorted by police after a medical examination at the Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wednesday.

On July 11, the ATS secured a seven-day remand for both Jamaluddin and Nasreen to further investigate their operations, financial links, and alleged illegal properties.

(with agencies’ inputs)