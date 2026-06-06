Inside 'Cockroach Janta Party': Origin, core demands, and more - Everything you need to know about CJP movement

The 'Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)' on Saturday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the recent NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. So what is the origin and core demands of the CJP movement? Let’s find out.

The Delhi Police granted permission to the CJP to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Also Read: NEET row: Delhi Police greenlight 'Cockroach Janta Party' Jantar Mantar protest demanding education minister's resignation

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The Origin of the 'Cockroach Party' movement

The movement was founded by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and a student at Boston University.

Dipke initially conceived the CJP as a joke. Notably, it is not a formal political party but a collective built around political satire.

The CJP became an online sensation in the month of May. By May 21, 2026, it had already attracted millions of followers and garnered mainstream media attention.

The primary catalyst for the CJP movement came after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's alleged comparison of unemployed young people drifting toward journalism and activism to "cockroaches and parasites." However, the CJI later clarified that his comments were directed specifically at those with "fake and bogus degrees."

Core Demands and Objectives of the Movement

The core demands of the movement include:

Judicial Reform: Prohibiting the appointment of any Chief Justice to a Rajya Sabha seat post-retirement.

Electoral Accountability: Calling for the arrest of the Chief Election Commission (CEC) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) if legitimate votes are deleted.

Gender Representation: Mandating a 50 percent reservation for women in both Parliament and all Cabinet positions, without increasing the current number of parliamentary seats.

Anti-Defection Measures: Implementing a 20-year ban on contesting elections or holding public office for any MLA or MP who defects to another political party.

Key Leaders and Support

The primary face behind the movement is its founder, Abhijeet Dipke. Although the CJP is not an official political party, it has received support and endorsements from several prominent figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, and others.

The CJP has reportedly announced three spokespersons who will speak on behalf of the movement: Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka.

Also Read: CJP protest: Inside Sonam Wangchuk's plan of flowers, water bottles, and a 42-day fast for Delhi's NEET stir | VIDEO