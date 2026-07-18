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  • /Inside Delhi Police's secret three-layer strategy plan to remove Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar

Inside Delhi Police's secret three-layer strategy plan to remove Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar

Police surrounded Wangchuk's bed with large white sheets, effectively shielding the movement from public view, while escorting him from the Jantar Mantar. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Inside Delhi Police's secret three-layer strategy plan to remove Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: Police take activist Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. (Image: ANI Photos)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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