According to the sources, the timing of the operation was chosen with precision. Police waited until the early morning hours, when the number of protesters present at Jantar Mantar was at its lowest. Officials also waited for Wangchuk’s close associate, Abhijeet Dipke, to briefly leave the protest site. Sources also claimed this was done because Dipke was coordinating activities on the stage, and his temporary absence was seen as an opportunity to carry out the operation with minimal resistance.