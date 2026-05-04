Inside electronic voting machine (EVM): How it works, does it need internet, can it be hacked?

Electronic voting machine: As votes for the Assembly Elections 2026 are being counted today, May 4, across Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, have you ever wondered whether an Electronic Voting Machine can actually be hacked or tampered with? The answer is no, and the reasons are rooted in the machine's deliberately simple design. Here is exactly how India's EVM works, what is inside it, and why cybersecurity experts say remote hacking is technically impossible.

Two units, one job

India’s Electronic Voting Machines are not a single device -- they come in two parts. The Control Unit handles the entire voting process. It records the total number of votes and shows the final results with the press of a few buttons.

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The Ballot Unit is simpler. It shows the list of candidates, and the voter simply presses a button next to their chosen candidate’s name and symbol. That’s all a voter needs to do -- no touchscreen, no complicated steps. The system is kept simple on purpose.

Each EVM carries a unique laser-marked serial number, and all connected units authenticate each other at startup -- meaning a mismatched or unauthorised device simply will not work.

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Does the EVM need internet

This is the question most people search for -- and the answer is absolutely not. EVMs are stand-alone, battery-powered machines. They have no wireless or wired components that connect to the internet and require no networking capability whatsoever. You cannot hack a machine that is not connected to anything.

The microchip inside each EVM is a one-time programmable chip that can neither be read nor overwritten. There is no operating system running on these machines. Think of it as a locked box with a one-way slot -- votes go in, and nothing comes out until counting day.

The paper trail that backs every vote: VVPAT

Since 2019, every EVM has been paired with a VVPAT -- Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. When a vote is cast, a slip prints showing the candidate's serial number, name, and symbol. It stays visible through a transparent window for 7 seconds, then automatically cuts and drops into a sealed box. This gives every voter physical proof that their vote has been registered correctly.

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After the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, EVMs with VVPAT are now used in all elections, with a percentage of VVPATs verified before final results are certified.

Can EVMs be hacked?

Remotely? No – there is no connection to exploit. The ECI monitors the voting process through multi-layer security seals, randomised machine allocation, and round-the-clock strong room surveillance with CCTV.