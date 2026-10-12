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Inside INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court petition: Rahul Gandhi seeks suspension of SIR and independent audit of voter rolls

The petition seeks the preservation and production of relevant records, an examination of alleged breaches of constitutional and statutory provisions, and appropriate action against those responsible wherever warranted.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Inside INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court petition: Rahul Gandhi seeks suspension of SIR and independent audit of voter rolls
Image Credit: IANS

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Inside INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court petition: Rahul Gandhi seeks suspension of SIR and independent audit of voter rolls
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