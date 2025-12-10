Inside India-US Trade Talks: Meet The Officer Who Is Leading The Crucial Negotiations

India-US Trade Talks: Signalling a strategic change in approach and fresh energy in the long-delayed negotiations, the Central government has appointed Darpan Jain as India’s chief negotiator for leading the next round of the bilateral trade deal with the United States.

A 2001-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Jain is presently serving as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Known for his deep understanding of international trade and a strong track record in representing India in bilateral discussions, he replaces Rajesh Agrawal, who has now been elevated to the post of commerce secretary.

“Darpan Jain will now handle the chief negotiator role, bringing both expertise and strategic insight to India’s side,” government sources said.

In his new role, Agrawal will continue to oversee the negotiation process and play an important part in strategic decisions, ensuring continuity and guidance at the highest level.

Jain has been with the Ministry of Commerce for almost six years, during which he has handled complex trade agreements and market access negotiations with multiple countries. His extensive experience and grasp of trade frameworks were key reasons the government entrusted him with discussions involving a major partner like the United States.

A high-level US trade delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, is visiting New Delhi till December 11 from December 9. The core bilateral talks are set for December 10 and 11, focussing on critical issues such as market access, trade barriers, agricultural products, services trade, digital commerce, investments and other sensitive areas.

The goal for both countries is to advance the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and resolve outstanding issues that have held up progress for months. Disputes over tariffs, conditions for market access and sector-specific investment concerns have repeatedly delayed the deal, prompting both sides to seek new momentum.

Officials say the appointment of an experienced officer like Jain signals a new chapter for India’s strategy at the negotiating table. “Darpan Jain’s entry shows a more structured, faster and technically focussed approach from India. His past field experience and negotiation skills are expected to strengthen India’s position,” said a commerce ministry source.

The the meeting is expected to set the tone for India-US trade relations, with both sides aiming to find practical solutions that benefit their respective economies. With Jain now at the helm, India is entering these talks with renewed confidence and a stronger and more strategic approach.