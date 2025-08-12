When top political leaders, especially those with Z-plus security, are picked up by police in the course of protests or other situations, a vital question arises: what becomes of their security contingent? That was brought into focus on Monday when around 300 opposition parliamentarians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (who enjoys Z-plus security), were taken into custody by Delhi Police while marching to the Election Commission office in protest of alleged "vote theft."

India Today Digital interviewed an IPS officer of senior rank and a former CRPF official with SPG experience—the top security force presently protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi exclusively and that protected the Gandhi family 28 years ago. They highlighted the protocol followed by the security men in such incidents.

Understanding VIP Security in India

India's VIP security system is divided into six levels depending on the perceived risk to high-risk persons. These include X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and SPG. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) assigns these on the basis of intelligence inputs from units such as the IB and R&AW.

X Category : Two armed police officers with no commandos.

: Two armed police officers with no commandos. Y Category : Eight personnel, one or two commandos.

: Eight personnel, one or two commandos. Y-Plus Category : Includes 11 personnel, two to four commandos.

: Includes 11 personnel, two to four commandos. Z Category : Includes 22 personnel, four to six NSG commandos.

: Includes 22 personnel, four to six NSG commandos. Z-Plus Category : The highest non-SPG category, which includes 55 personnel, more than 10 NSG commandos, a bulletproof car, and three shifts of escorts.

: The highest non-SPG category, which includes 55 personnel, more than 10 NSG commandos, a bulletproof car, and three shifts of escorts. SPG (Special Protection Group): An elite force within the Cabinet Secretariat, now having sole responsibility for protecting the Prime Minister and his/her close family members.

Security measures are in place by staff belonging to the different central armed police units such as the CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and NSG. Both the CRPF and CISF together provide protection to approximately 350 VIPs of which 35 fall under the category of Z-plus.

Security Protocols During Detention Or Lathi-Charge

A high-ranking IPS official clarified to India Today Digital that once a VIP who is under security cover is picked up, the security personnel usually stay outside the police station. Their main job changes to coordinating with the detaining agency. Once the protected person is released, the security detail takes full charge of their security as soon as possible.

A retired CRPF official, who worked in the SPG, also explained that the leaders with Z-plus security are normally secured by CAPF personnel (and not state police). These officers ensure the safety of their leader but do not impede the functioning of the police or any civil authority.

In situations such as a lathi charge during a protest, the security force looks after their leader without causing any injury to police personnel. Security teams are not usually pre-briefed on an action of a leader, such as participation in a protest, but they are trained to make quick judgment calls in unforeseen circumstances.

The CRPF official emphasized that if a leader is taken into custody, the security detail does not interfere with the arrest. Instead, their focus shifts to securing the vehicle and the location where the leader is being held. They maintain constant coordination with the police, receiving regular updates, and immediately resume full protective duties from the moment the leader is released from the police station.

Rahul Gandhi's Situation

In Rahul Gandhi's instance, with his Z-plus security, his CAPF personnel had close coordination with the Delhi Police during his detention, ensuring his safety without hindering the actions of the police. After release from custody, the CAPF detail completely resumed their guard duties. This delicate balance assures both the security of VIPs and adherence to legal proceedings and shows the organized coordination between CAPF, local police, and other law enforcement agencies.