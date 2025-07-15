Inside ISS: How Astronauts Like Karen Nyberg And Sunita Williams Wash Their Hair In Space?

When you're living aboard the International Space Station (ISS), every task becomes an experiment in adaptation. Forget spa days, bubble baths, or even a quick rinse under the shower, there’s no running water in space. So what happens when astronauts need to wash their hair?

Turns out, even 250 miles above Earth, hair care remains an essential part of daily hygiene. Especially for astronauts with long locks like Karen Nyberg and Sunita Williams, maintaining a clean scalp in microgravity takes creativity, careful planning, and some truly science-defying hacks.

Let’s dive into the fascinating and gravity-free world of hair washing in outer space.

The Zero Gravity Hair Wash: Step-by-Step Breakdown

1. No Showers? No Problem. Meet the No-Rinse Shampoo

In space, water behaves like floating blobs that drift around unpredictably. Because of this, astronauts don’t use traditional showers. Instead, they use no-rinse shampoo, a special kind of cleanser that doesn’t need to be washed out.

Astronaut Karen Nyberg, during her 2012 mission aboard the ISS, demonstrated the process in a now-viral video. Armed with a towel, no-rinse shampoo, warm water in a squeeze bottle, and a mirror, she gave the world an intimate peek into space hygiene.

2. Squirting Water, Carefully!

Nyberg begins by squeezing small amounts of warm water directly onto her scalp. This sounds simple, but in microgravity, every drop behaves like a little jellyfish, floating unless caught.

“Sometimes the water gets away from you,” she said in the video, “so you try and catch as much as you can.”

She massages the water gently through her hair, making sure to work it all the way to the tips.

3. Time for the Magic Shampoo

After wetting the hair, astronauts apply a pea-sized blob of no-rinse shampoo to the scalp and distribute it evenly. Because the shampoo doesn’t require rinsing, it absorbs oils and dirt while keeping hair fresh and odor-free.

4. Wipe It Down

Instead of rinsing off, astronauts use a towel to rub through the hair, soaking up any excess water and grime. It may not feel like a luxury spa treatment, but it’s effective.

5. The Final Step: Ventilation & Evaporation

Here’s the science twist: the ISS has a robust air ventilation system. As the water evaporates from the hair, it gets pulled into the air filtration system, condensed, and then recycled as drinking water.

Yes, you read that right, today’s hair wash could be tomorrow’s hydration in space.

Why Do Astronauts Leave Their Hair Loose?

You might have noticed that many female astronauts, including Sunita Williams, float around with their hair beautifully puffed up and loose. Here's why:

1. No Gravity Means No Hair Ties Needed: With no gravity to pull hair down, there's no need to tie it back.

2. Easier Hair Washing: Loose hair makes it easier to apply water and shampoo.

3. Faster Drying: Ventilation systems dry free-flowing hair faster.

4. Aesthetic Bonus: Many astronauts enjoy the unique look and feel of their hair floating like a halo in space.

Sunita Williams, who has spent over 300 days in space, often let her hair float freely. Not only does it look cool, but it also reduces tangling and allows for quicker hygiene routines.

Earth vs Space: Why Hair Care Matters More Up There

On Earth, a greasy ponytail might go unnoticed. In space, personal hygiene is taken seriously. With a closed environment, any odor, bacteria, or debris can affect not just comfort, but equipment and crew health.

Hair that isn’t cleaned properly can shed particles that float into electronics or filtration systems. So keeping it clean isn’t vanity, it’s protocol.

Karen Nyberg’s Viral Haircare Moment

In 2013, while serving aboard Expedition 36, Karen Nyberg became a social media sensation after sharing her hair-washing video. She said she received countless messages asking, “How do you wash your hair in space?”

Her honest, meticulous tutorial struck a chord worldwide, not only because of its novelty, but because it reminded us of the everyday human rituals that continue even in the most extraordinary settings.

She even joked about having "squeaky clean hair" thanks to her unique space routine. From squeezing floating droplets to catching escaping bubbles, it’s clear that every step of the process demands precision, patience, and practice.

Latest from the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Historic Return

In equally stellar news, Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just returned from his 18-day mission aboard the ISS as part of Axiom-4:

1. He completed over 60 microgravity experiments, spanning plant biology, human physiology, and robotics. The Dragon capsule “Grace” splashed down off San Diego around 3 PM IST on July 15.

2. Prime Minister Modi welcomed him home, calling his contribution a milestone for India’s space ambitions.

3. His success directly supports ISRO’s Gaganyaan program, creating momentum for India’s future crewed missions.

4. Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to live and work aboard the ISS, a trailblazing moment for the nation.

Hygiene In Space Is Human

Hair washing in space may sound like a small thing, but it’s a powerful reminder: astronauts don’t leave their humanity behind when they leave Earth. They still brush, wash, eat, and sleep, just in ways that defy gravity.

Whether it’s Karen Nyberg catching blobs of shampoo midair or Sunita Williams embracing the elegance of loose, floating hair, these routines reflect the ingenious adaptations of humans in space.

And the next time you grumble about washing your hair on Earth, just remember, it could be harder, but also cooler in orbit.

FAQs

1. What shampoo do astronauts use in space?

They use no-rinse shampoo, which cleans without needing to be rinsed off.

2. Can astronauts take showers in space?

No. There are no showers or running water aboard the ISS.

3. What happens to the water after washing hair?

It evaporates, gets captured by the air system, and is recycled into drinking water.

4. What did Shubhanshu Shukla do on the ISS?

He completed 60+ experiments on plants, microbes, muscle health, and robotics aboard Axiom‑4.

5. What’s next for Shukla?

His ISS mission strengthens ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan crewed space mission planned for around 2027.

6. Why do astronauts keep their hair loose in space?

Loose hair floats freely in zero gravity, making it easier to clean and dry.

7. Who shared the viral space hair wash video?

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg shared it during her 2012–2013 mission.