/​Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s web: Why Bollywood is forced into bulletproof security | DNA

The glitz and glamour of Hindi cinema are increasingly living under the shadow of underworld intimidation as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime network tightens its grip on Mumbai's film fraternity. As investigations into the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff progress, alarming new revelations indicate that the syndicate's hit list extends far beyond Salman Khan, threatening cinematic heavyweights such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.
In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha conducted a detailed analysis into the expanding security threat facing Bollywood, breaking down how crime syndicates operate, target vulnerabilities, and deploy sophisticated logistical networks.
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Initial claims by gang operatives suggested the attack on Tiger Shroff was linked to his professional and personal ties with Salman Khan. However, Mumbai Police sources confirm that the Bishnoi gang’s scope has broadened significantly. During interrogations, shooters revealed that they had spent a month in Mumbai conducting reconnaissance outside the residences of several top celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.
The operatives used Mumbai auto-rickshaws as cover, asking drivers to take them to celebrity homes under the pretense of sightseeing and taking photos. After reporting back to handler Anil Pandit that high-profile stars had impenetrable security networks, the shooters were instructed to identify targets with relatively lower protection. An auto-rickshaw driver inadvertently tipped them off that Tiger Shroff frequented a Juhu ground every Sunday to play football. The shooters visited the ground armed on October 11, and returned on October 18 to execute the attack after Tiger missed the previous week.
The findings have sent security agencies into high alert. Upgrades are underway across star residences to counter potential threats. Bulletproof glass, previously installed at Salman Khan's residence, is being upgraded. Similar installations have begun at actor Akshay Kumar’s residence alongside an increased police presence inside his building. Police presence has also been fortified outside the homes of Amitabh Bachchan—who routinely meets fans outside his gates every Sunday—and Aamir Khan.
While police sources attribute the attack on Tiger to lower security levels, experts question whether the operation was aimed less at a single target and more at instilling widespread fear across the film industry.
The investigation has also uncovered a secretive supply chain spanning multiple states. Delhi Police arrested four key individuals—Kunal, Sumit, Radha, and Babita—for supplying weapons used in the shooting. Main accused Kunal, recently released from jail and acting under instructions from Anil Pandit, procured the firearms from a secret location in Amritsar.
To bypass police detection, the gang utilized the intelligence technique known as a 'dead letter box'—a drop-off method where items are hidden and retrieved at scheduled times without face-to-face interaction.
Kunal recruited Radha, who brought her friend Babita on a train to Mumbai under the guise of a vacation. Carrying the pistol in her bag, Radha served as an unsuspecting courier alongside Babita. Neither woman had a prior criminal record. Upon arriving in Mumbai on October 15, they handed the weapon to a minor. Following the October 18 shooting, both attempted to return to Delhi before being apprehended by police at the railway station on October 20.
Investigators have uncovered a structured two-tiered cabinet within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, operating primarily from abroad:
Operational Tier: Includes gangsters like Tyson Bishnoi, Harry Boxer, Harman Sandhu, Himanshu Sonipat, and Anil Pandit, responsible for recruitment, weapon procurement, and social media activity.
Planning & Funding Tier: Managed by Aarzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, and Randeep Malik, tasked with target selection, strategy, and funding.
Following pressure from international agencies on former key operative Goldy Brar, gangsters Anil Pandit and US-based Randeep Malik have taken prominent control. Tensions and rivalries over taking credit on social media continue to escalate within the syndicate, even as law enforcement agencies across multiple states intensify nationwide arrests to dismantle the network.
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