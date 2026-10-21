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  • /​Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s web: Why Bollywood is forced into bulletproof security | DNA

​Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s web: Why Bollywood is forced into bulletproof security | DNA

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's threat extends beyond Salman Khan to top Bollywood icons. DNA Analysis breaks down the Tiger Shroff case probe and security upgrades.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
​Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s web: Why Bollywood is forced into bulletproof security | DNA
Image Credit: Screengrab from X/@ZeeNews. Zee News managing editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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