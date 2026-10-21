/​Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s web: Why Bollywood is forced into bulletproof security | DNA

The operatives used Mumbai auto-rickshaws as cover, asking drivers to take them to celebrity homes under the pretense of sightseeing and taking photos. After reporting back to handler Anil Pandit that high-profile stars had impenetrable security networks, the shooters were instructed to identify targets with relatively lower protection. An auto-rickshaw driver inadvertently tipped them off that Tiger Shroff frequented a Juhu ground every Sunday to play football. The shooters visited the ground armed on October 11, and returned on October 18 to execute the attack after Tiger missed the previous week.