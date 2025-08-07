Inside Operation Akhal – India’s Biggest Forest-Based Offensive To Smoke Out Terrorists From J&K’s Densest Terrain

Akhal Forest/J&K: Operation Akhal, one of the most high-tech and large-scale counterterrorism offensives in Jammu and Kashmir, entered its sixth day on August 6. Joint forces of the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have zeroed in on the dense Akhal forest, uncovering a terrorist hideout that points to an entrenched and well-equipped presence of militants in the area.

Acting on precise intelligence, the joint security forces have cordoned off nearly eight kilometres of forest terrain. Over 1,500 personnel, including elite PARA commandos, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), SOG units of J&K Police and CRPF troops, are involved. Throughout the operation, intermittent firing and explosions shook the region. Six soldiers have sustained injuries. Official confirmation so far acknowledges the killing of one terrorist, whose body has been recovered, although field reports suggest up to three may have been neutralised.

Security forces uncovered a fortified terror hideout deep within the Akhal forest, stocked with supplies and gear. The dense terrain provides natural camouflage and has become a strategic refuge for terrorists following intense crackdowns in urban areas after the abrogation of Article 370.

Over the past four years, militants have increasingly shifted to forested zones, taking advantage of the cover and adopting guerrilla tactics.

Groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and The Resistance Front (TRF) have made forest regions like Akhal their operational bases. Intelligence inputs reveal a sharp decline in local recruitment, with only four local youths joining terror groups in 2025. The vacuum has been filled by Pakistani nationals trained in guerrilla warfare. These foreign terrorists are believed to be responsible for major attacks carried out from forest hideouts over the past few years.

Operation Akhal is part of a larger counterinsurgency strategy that includes prior operations such as Operation Mahadev, Shiv Shakti and combing operations in regions like Dachigam, Lolab, Aragam and Shamsawari. Since January 2025, more than 40 terrorists have been killed in forest encounters, including 15 in the Jammu region alone.

To tackle this new threat landscape, forces have upgraded their surveillance and combat tools. Operation Akhal marks the use of HAL Rudra attack helicopters equipped with high-resolution thermal imaging, electro-optic tracking and targeting systems developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems. These choppers provide critical support by identifying heat signatures of terrorists even in dense foliage.

Advanced drones, FPV hexacopters and satellite imagery are providing real-time surveillance. AI-driven analysis tools are helping trace brief communication signals. FPV drones with live feeds enable precise monitoring of terrain and enemy movement, while thermal imagers and night-vision goggles aid in night operations.

Ground forces are fully outfitted with the latest weaponry. Army soldiers carry Israeli-made 7.62mm Negev LMGs and AK-203 assault rifles. Rocket launchers and UBGLs help them engage fortified positions. The SOG operates AK-pattern rifles, submachine guns and Sterling SMGs for close encounters. CRPF units mirror this arsenal.

Snipers are armed with Sako TRG 42 rifles and SIG716i systems. All personnel wear bulletproof vests and are backed by armoured troop carriers designed for high-altitude and rocky terrain.

Operation Akhal is not limited to neutralising militants. Its strategic goal is to dismantle the entire terror infrastructure hidden within the forests. It aims to locate and destroy permanent militant bases that have allowed insurgents to regroup and launch attacks with impunity.

The operation is a turning point in the fight against forest-based militancy. By targeting hideouts in difficult terrain using precision warfare and state-of-the-art surveillance, the security forces are sending a message that forests will no longer be a safe haven for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.