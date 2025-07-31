Inside Operation Sindoor: Army Veteran Explains How India’s Precision Strike Hit Jaish HQ In Pakistan’s Bahawalpur

New Delhi: In the early hours of May 7, while most of South Asia slept, India sent a message that echoed beyond borders. Using a blend of surgical precision and technological superiority, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a high-value strike on Bahawalpur, deep inside Pakistani territory. It was not a random target. It was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), one of the most notorious terror groups in the region.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the mission unfolded with efficiency. Among the nine targets India hit that night, Bahawalpur was the farthest and perhaps the most fortified. What followed was a carefully calibrated assault that reportedly killed or wounded multiple militants, including family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

‘The Legacy of Terrorism Overshadows Culture’

Major Manik M Jolly, a decorated Gorkha veteran, academician and author, detailed the strike in his ongoing B.I.R.D. thread series on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet that captured the contrast of Bahawalpur’s history and its militarisation, he wrote, “Bahawalpur, home to cultural and architectural legacy, has seen the legacy been overshadowed after Jaish-e-Mohammad’s headquarters were established around 2000s with the help of the Pakistan Army. The region now suffers from the legacy of terrorism and state militarisation.”

For India, the strike was a strategic signal and an operational success.

Precision With Purpose

Major Jolly wrote that Precision Strike Weapon Systems (PSWS) and BrahMos missiles were used in the strike. The goal was to cripple the JeM infrastructure while ensuring zero civilian casualties. Reviewed later, satellite imagery showed complete destruction of the terror training facilities in Bahawalpur.

“Targets were hit around 1 AM IST, with precision ammo. As soon as these attacks started, PAF and Air Defence got activated, but could not do anything to thwart the attack. The decision on timing, location and style of attack was always fully with India,” he posted.

The emphasis on timing and control underlined the depth of planning behind the operation. By launching the strike under cover of night, Indian forces achieved maximum tactical surprise. Pakistan’s air defence systems reacted but failed to intercept or respond effectively, according to Jolly’s account.

Collateral Damage to Terror Infrastructure

The fallout was severe for the JeM. Apart from operational casualties, the strike reportedly targeted and damaged the living quarters and training zones of the group. Among those injured or killed were individuals close to Masood Azhar, including some of his family members.

Pakistan’s response, according to Major Jolly, came not through denials but admissions.

“The Pakistani Army showed its support to Jaish-e-Mohammad organisation by sending top Pakistani officials to offer their prayers and condolences after the Bahawalpur strike was successful,” he wrote.

The Pakistani military’s post-strike gestures pointed to the enduring links between Islamabad’s security establishment and the terror groups it is often accused of nurturing.

‘India Chose Timing, Location and Style of Attack’

For India, Operation Sindoor was more than a tactical victory. It was a demonstration of strategic reach and political will. The Indian side retained full control over every parameter, from mission planning to the moment of strike.

Major Manik M Jolly summed up the operation’s impact, “The impact and damage has set the terrorist organisation back massively. The strike on Bahawalpur proved to be successful in various ways, proving the capabilities of the Indian defence systems and their stand against terrorism.”

While official remain tight-lipped on operational details, voices like Jolly’s, with their background in military intelligence and boots-on-ground realism, offer a rare window into how modern warfare is evolving.

A Storm That Spoke Loud

Once known for its sandstone mosques and pre-independence palaces, Bahawalpur now lies in news for another reason. In addition to neutralising a terror hub, India’s strike did so without crossing a single civilian line, with precision that defied Pakistan’s response machinery.

And in that quiet, early morning strike, India made something clear that it knows how to hit where it hurts and when it counts.