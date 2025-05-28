Inside Operation Sindoor: How IAF Blinded, Numbed, Paralysed PAF And Set It 5 Years Back

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) dramatically altered the balance of aerial power in South Asia earlier this month with a swift and calculated military operation against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalham terror attack. Over the course of just four days, Indian strikes rendered Pakistan’s air capabilities ineffective and set them back by at least five years, claimed top defense sources involved in the mission.

Codenamed as Operation Sindoor, the strikes were launched following a missile attack by Pakistan in retaliation to Indian strikes on terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur and Muridke on May 6 and 7. But what followed next was a meticulously planned and precisely executed counter-offensive by the Indian forces that left Pakistan’s Air Force “disoriented”, “blinded” and, in military terms, “paralysed”.

The conflict escalated on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. Armed with an arsenal of stand-off weapons, including air-launched cruise missiles and loitering munitions, Indian aircraft struck deep into Pakistani territory. From Sargodha to Jacobabad, important air bases across the country and even a military cantonment in Karachi were targeted.

Among the most significant strike was the assault on Pakistan’s Bholari air base, where a hangar housing a Saab 2000 AEW&C aircraft and several fighter jets was obliterated. According to sources, the debris from the destruction still had not been cleared days later that is an indication of the magnitude of the damage.

‘We Can Go Deep, We Can Go Wide’

Indian military planners sought to disable Pakistan’s ability to respond – beginning with its air defense network. Radar stations across Pakistani Punjab were taken out using Harop and Harpy loitering munitions. The offensive effectively blinded the PAF’s surveillance capabilities. By May 8, key radar coverage had gone dark. It forced Pakistani jets to operate cautiously and stay deep within their territory.

On the ground, Indian artillery and rocket units kept the Pakistan Army pinned down along the Jammu & Kashmir front. It ensured that pressure was maintained across all domains.

Command and Control Breakdown

One of the most decisive moments came when India targeted and destroyed command and control centers at Chaklala, Sargodha and Murid air bases using high-precision supersonic cruise missiles such as the Rampage and Scalp. These attacks severely disrupted Pakistan’s aerial coordination, with no functional link between their airborne early-warning systems and ground control.

Caught in the fog of war, Pakistani aircraft began using civilian traffic as cover – an act seen by observers as both desperate and dangerous.

Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 9 and 10 and launched missiles and drones sourced from China and Turkey. However, India’s multi-layered air defense – ranging from modern S-400 systems to older L-70 guns – intercepted most threats.

In fact, sources say some Pakistani missiles fell almost completely intact, failed to detonate and ended up in the hands of Indian villagers who handed them over to the military.

The Message Was Clear

Indian strikes were launched from deep within its own territory, without crossing into Pakistani airspace. The precision and power of these attacks - tracked in real-time by satellites and Indian AWACS aircraft – left little doubt about India’s intent and capability.

Military insiders described the operation as a masterclass in modern warfare and noted how surgical strikes on radar stations, missile sites and air bases created a “decision paralysis” within the Pakistani command structure.

The scale of the damage extended beyond hardware. Pakistani reliance on Chinese and Turkish weaponry – much of which underperformed – also came under scrutiny. In several instances, Indian vintage systems like Pechora and OSA-AK outclassed newer foreign imports.

The Ceasefire

By the morning of May 10, Pakistan had reached out through diplomatic and military backchannels seeking a ceasefire. Indian officials suggest this rapid outreach was spurred by the intensity and effectiveness of the strikes.

Sources say Indian leadership had made it clear from the outset – this was not going to be a token response. Targets were selected with an intention to cause lasting damage to Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and the military apparatus that shields it.

Though the IAF is still conducting post-strike technical assessments, preliminary analysis suggests the operation achieved its strategic objectives. A full official account will be released only after “500 percent” verification, as one source put it.

For now, however, Operation Sindoor stands as one of the most impactful air campaigns in recent regional history – executed with precision, resolve and a message that resonates far beyond the subcontinent.