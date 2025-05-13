Inside Operation Sindoor: The Military Minds Steering India’s Air, Land And Sea Strategy

India’s top military leadership, in a display of unified force, held a joint press conference on Sunday to outline the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ – a major tri-services operation, which targeted terror infrastructure deep within Pakistani territory. Addressing the media were Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general of air operations; Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, director general of military operations; and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, director general of naval operations. These officers represent the apex of India's defence architecture, responsible for overseeing air, land and naval operations across critical theatres of engagement.

Director generals (DGs) are senior-most strategic and operational commanders in their respective services. They operate at the heart of national security planning, reporting directly to the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Let’s meet the men behind the mission:

Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai – DG Military Operations

Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai took over as the DGMO on October 25, 2024, after serving as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Chinnar Corps. His service along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir has equipped him with deep operational expertise.

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lt. Gen. Ghai was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment in December 1989. Over the span of his distinguished 33-year career, he has held several prestigious appointments, including serving as colonel general staff in a division engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and as a brigadier at the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters.

His command experience spans a battalion in the Western Sector, as well as a brigade and a division along the Northern Borders, reflecting the depth and diversity of his operational expertise.

Ghai’s distinguished military career has earned him several of the nation’s highest honours. He has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Sena Medal (SM) in recognition of his outstanding leadership and dedicated service in key operational roles.

Air Marshal AK Bharti – DG Air Operations

Commissioned in June 1987, Air Marshal AK Bharti assumed charge as the DG of Air Operations in October 2024. He detailed the effectiveness of India’s aerial precision during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Bharti’s career reflects a deep-rooted commitment to military service, shaped by education at some of India’s premier defence institutions. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he received foundational training in military studies and academics.

He later advanced his professional expertise at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), focusing on staff duties and operational planning and at the National Defence College, where he studied national security and defence strategy in depth.

In addition, Bharti is a qualified Fighter Combat Leader, a distinction that highlights his tactical acumen and strategic capabilities in air combat operations.

Air Marshal Bharti brings with him a robust legacy of leadership, combat experience and operational mastery, forged through decades of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force.

From the outset of his career, he immersed himself in frontline air operations and honing his skills in fighter tactics and air defence systems. His hands-on experience in these critical domains laid the foundation for his rise through the ranks.

Between August 2005 and September 2007, he led a frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron, steering it through major international and domestic exercises.

Under his command, the squadron participated in Gagan Shakti, Indradhanush 2006 (alongside the UK’s Royal Air Force) and Garuda 2007 (in collaboration with the French Air Force). These joint operations showcased his command prowess and deep understanding of multilateral air warfare tactics.

Bharti later transitioned to a key strategic role as the joint director of air defence operations at Air Headquarters, where he oversaw the formulation and execution of critical air defence strategies, enhancing the country’s aerial preparedness.

Now serving as the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO), Air Marshal Bharti shoulders the responsibility of managing and directing all Indian Air Force operations. His role involves ensuring peak operational capability and mission-readiness across the force that shows his expertise in planning, coordination and combat leadership.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod – DG Naval Operations

Vice Admiral Pramod’s naval journey began at the Naval Academy in Goa, where he was part of the prestigious 38th Integrated Cadet Course.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990, he quickly distinguished himself as a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. His early training included naval aviation, qualifying him as a Naval Air Operations Officer, with an advanced certification from the Sea King observer course as a ‘Cat A’ observer.

Pramod’s academic excellence was evident early on. He topped his flying and ground subjects, earning the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy and the Uttar Pradesh Trophy for overall merit. He also placed second in the Long Communication Course.

In the formative years of his career, he served as Gunnery Officer II on INS Kirpan (P44) and later as the Signal and Communications Officer on INS Sujata. He pursued further professional education at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, later serving there as directing staff. His staff appointments at Naval Headquarters included roles as joint director of Naval Air Staff and joint director of Aircraft Acquisition.

Command at sea came with distinction. Vice Admiral Pramod commanded several key warships, including the anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Abhay, the amphibious warfare vessel INS Shardul and the guided missile destroyer INS Rajput as executive officer. He later helmed the multi-role stealth frigate INS Satpura, leading her during the high-profile International Fleet Review in 2016.

As a captain, he attended the Naval Higher Command Course at the Naval War College in Goa. He continued to lead from the front as the commanding officer of the Indian Naval Air Station INS Utkrosh in Port Blair, and served as fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet. At Naval Headquarters, he advanced to become the principal director of Aircraft Acquisition.

Promoted to flag rank in January 2021, he was appointed deputy commandant and chief instructor of the Indian Naval Academy. A year later, he transitioned to NHQ as the assistant chief of naval staff (air). By November 2022, he assumed command as flag officer commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA), succeeding Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta. His leadership during this tenure earned him the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, awarded on January 26, 2024.

In the same month, he was elevated to the rank of vice admiral and entrusted with the key position of director general naval operations at the Naval Headquarters.