New Delhi: It began quietly. A friendly ping on Facebook. A heart emoji on Instagram. A casual hello from a “pretty girl” on WhatsApp. By the time India’s intelligence agencies caught on, the trap had already closed – drawing in civilians from towns and cities across northern India into one of the most brazen espionage rings in recent memory.

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, a frantic investigation lit up corridors of national security. Officials uncovered the outlines of a sinister network. Around 30 civilians, most unconnected to any formal defence role, had allegedly been leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). And how they were pulled in was even more disturbing than what they gave away.

These were not seasoned spies. They were YouTubers, students, junior government clerks and even daily wage workers. Their common thread? A digital vulnerability, either emotional or financial, that Pakistani handlers expertly exploited.

Central agencies say the playbook was consistent. An attractive woman, sometimes calling herself “Nisha” or “Pooja”, would reach out online. Over weeks, sometimes months, she would build rapport, express affection and eventually ask for “small favours”. A picture here, a video there. Nothing serious, just Army trucks or a gate with a signboard. The victims never knew they were being played until the arrests began.

Among those caught in the web was Ravindra Verma, a 27-year-old defence contractor from Maharashtra. Wooed by a Facebook profile that turned out to be fake, he allegedly sent over details about Indian warships.

Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber from Punjab, allegedly maintained contact with over 150 Pakistani accounts and purportedly received money for his “content”.

A student named Devendra Dhillon allegedly leaked images from military installations after being recruited through the Kartarpur Corridor.

These were not isolated incidents. Intelligence sources revealed that Pakistani officials working under diplomatic cover in India masterminded the operation. Using encrypted apps like Telegram and custom-built software, they coordinated an espionage network that ran beneath the radar until now.

A Spy’s Paradise?

The most damning revelation? Much of this network was reportedly being run by individuals operating under diplomatic immunity at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Under the nose of Indian authorities, they created a spy network not through traditional espionage, but via smartphones and emotions.

Government insiders were not the only targets. Lonely students, cash-strapped influencersand even patriotic civilians were allegedly manipulated into betraying their country.

Verma allegedly leaked naval specs via WhatsApp. Singh allegedly turned out to be a pro-Pakistan influencer with 150+ Pakistani contacts. Dhillon allegedly hared sensitive defence photos post-Kartarpur visit. Shakur Khan, a government staffer from Rajasthan, allegedly turned a spy. Mohammad Tareef (Haryana) allegedly captured Indian Air Force visuals. Armaan from Haryana allegedly sent videos from defence expos. Shahzad from Uttar Pradesh allegedly ran a cross-border smuggling and spying operation.

Most arrests were concentrated in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh – states with a high number of civilians familiar with defence zones. The ISI appears to have deliberately avoided the South and Northeast, focusing instead on areas with easier access and lesser suspicion.

This is not only a story of espionage, it is a wake-up call. The enemy does not always knock on the front door. Sometimes, they slide into DMs. And in a world where national security now rests on social media behaviour, India may need more than firewalls and it may need to educate its citizens on digital patriotism.

One click, one emoji, one flirtatious chat – sometimes, that is all it takes to betray a nation.