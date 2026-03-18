Inside Patanjali Research Foundation: How ancient Ayurveda is being reimagined through modern science

For the first time in the history of Ayurveda, Patanjali Research Foundation was created to meet the needs of ayurveda and science. Under the meticulous guidance and mentorship of Acharya Balkrishna Ji, a scholarly team of thousands of experienced scientists, through their determined efforts have been successfully enriching this evidence-based knowledge pool. Their mission is to establish the Great Vedic knowledge of Ayurveda of our ancient Indian saints and sages globally.

1. World Herbal Encyclopedia

World Herbal Encyclopedia documents over 50,000 medicinal plants, including over 15,000 from India. It is a 109-volume global compendium that revolutionizes the study of medicinal plants. It covers every plant group from algae to angiosperms with precise botanical illustrations. Uniquely, it provides 12 lakh vernacular names, 2.5 lakh synonyms, and knowledge drawn from over 6 lakh bibliographic sources, over 2.5 lakh folk formulations, and 2000 tribal traditions. WHE also assigns entirely new Sanskrit nomenclature to nearly all listed plants, establishing a historic scientific framework. Enriched with 35,000 canvas paintings and 30,000 line drawings, it bridges Vedic wisdom with modern research. By integrating global healing traditions, histories, and pharmacological insights, WHE stands as the world's most comprehensive herbal knowledge treasury, empowering researchers, students, and healers with unprecedented access to nature's therapeutic wealth.

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2. World Herbal Encyclopedia (WHE) Portal

Is a pioneering digital platform that unites Ayurveda with modern science, offering exhaustive, high-quality data on global medicinal species along with detailed botanical artwork. With powerful search tools, domain-specific filters, and insights into habitat, pharmacology, formulations, clinical evidence, and safety, it serves researchers and practitioners worldwide. Launched with the support of Patanjali Research Foundation, the portal opens a transformative gateway to explore medicinal plants and their relevance in both traditional and contemporary healthcare.

3. Ancient Manuscripts

Another major initiative to preserve and revive India's timeless heritage: Ancient Manuscripts. It focuses on publishing rare handwritten Sanskrit manuscripts stored in libraries across India and abroad, many of which contain profound scientific and therapeutic knowledge yet remain inaccessible. Through meticulous translation as well as digitalization of these texts into Hindi and English, the initiative ensures that the authentic wisdom of Ayurveda is safeguarded and made available for research, education, and global understanding.

This effort bridges ancient science with modern needs, preventing invaluable knowledge from fading into obscurity. Dozens of classical works, from Sushruta Nighantu to Laghunighantu, have already been published, strengthening Ayurveda's legacy for future generations.

4. Vedic Taxonomy

Another invaluable work that introduces a groundbreaking Sanskrit-based binomial nomenclature that eliminates ambiguity in plant identification by providing a clear, systematic, and scientific naming approach across all six groups of the plant kingdom. It ensures zero repetition of names within each group and uses precise suffix-based indicators to differentiate plant categories. Rooted in morphological characteristics, this system allows plants to be identified quickly and accurately through their physical traits.

Like Latin taxonomy, it also denotes plant gender, maintaining global scientific compatibility while embracing India's linguistic heritage. With 16,192 Vedic genera and 47,992 species named to date, Vedic Taxonomy marks a monumental innovation in botanical science and Sanskrit scholarship.

5. Botanical Research & Flora Conservation

A pivotal role in documenting, preserving, and advancing India's botanical wealth. The team conducts extensive field surveys across diverse regions, collecting specimens, performing taxonomic identification, and developing high-quality herbaria. By creating detailed regional flora and compiling a comprehensive lexicon of modern botanical terminology, the initiative strengthens scientific clarity and accessibility. A major achievement is its contribution to resolving long-standing taxonomic ambiguities, leading to international recognition. Prestigio global authorities such as Kew and IPNI have accepted PRF's revisions and amendments to multiple botanical names, reinforcing its credibility in plant taxonomy. Notable corrections include species such as Abelmoschus magnificus, Betula platyphylla subsp. mandshurica, Acalypha salviifolia, Morus australis, and others now validated by international databases. By adding new records and standardizing scientific names, PRF significantly enriches global botanical knowledge and supports long-term conservation efforts.

6. Herbal World Patanjali: Shree Dhanwantri Dham

It is an ambitious Patanjali initiative at Malagram, Yamkeshwar Block, Pauri Garhwal, envisioned as the world's only fully integrated center for Ayurveda, natural healing, and medicinal plant conservation. Designed as a living manifestation of India's Arogya Sanskriti, it unites ancient Vedic wisdom with global healing systems to advance research, innovation, and training in natural therapeutics. Spread across the Himalayan landscape, the Dham brings together sacred heritage and scientific purpose, marked by the recent establishment of a 32-foot grand statue of Lord Dhanvantari during the First Dhanvantari Mahotsav (2025). As Patanjali Ayurved's flagship herbal and wellness hub, it aims to nurture biodiversity, preserve rare medicinal species, and strengthen India's leadership in Ayurveda. While distinct from Shree Dhanwantri Herbals of Amritsar, the project honors the universal legacy of Lord Dhanvantari, celebrated as the divine source of Ayurveda, and stands as a transformative milestone in global herbal health and healing.

7. The Patanjali Research Foundation Herbarium (PRFH)

Established in 2018 and accredited by the New York Botanical Garden, conserves the rich flora of the Himalayas and the Gangetic Plains. With a unique collection of -14,000 specimens, including several species recorded for the first time in India and North-East India, PRFH is a distinguished center of botanical documentation, Guided by classic herbarium methods, it has published two books and over 50 research papers in taxonomy and ethnobotany. Through its vast surveys and preservation efforts, PRFH is building a lasting botanical legacy for future generations.

8. World Herbal Museum

The World Herbal Museum at Patanjali Research Foundation stands as a one-of-its-kind global repository of botanical art, showcasing over 65,000 botanical illustrations, including 30,000 carivas paintings and 34,000 scientific drawings. Representing every major plant group, from angiosperms and gymnosperms to algae and fungi, this vast collection is meticulously arranged by genus and species across 1,762 sliders and 50 archival racks.

Designed for researchers, students, conservationists, physicians, and plant enthusiasts, the museum serves as an unparalleled resource for education, taxonomy, and conservation. Its significance was highlighted through a publication in National Academy Science Letters, documenting this extraordinary global collection. With artworks capable of lasting up to 300 years, the museum represents a timeless bridge between nature and scientific creativity, open for all visitors at Patanjali Research Foundation, Haridwar.

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