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Inside the BRICS New Delhi Declaration: High-stakes issues that dominated consensus

The declaration also condemned the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured, according to the declaration’s text.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Inside the BRICS New Delhi Declaration: High-stakes issues that dominated consensus
Image Credit: BRICS 2026 logo at the 18th BRICS summit venue, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (IANS)

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