/Inside the Nashik family molestation case: A 15 km chase, attack, damaged car and harassment

“Our family of eight people had visited Bhavli Dam on 12th July. As I was there, two men aged 20-25 made comments at me and harassed me. So, I scolded them, and it turned into an argument. Later, when my husband and brother-in-law arrived at the scene, they confronted them. Soon after those two men left the spot. Later, eight to ten people from their village came and started to argue with us. They started abusing us and it turned into a physical altercation. Soon after, we left the spot for Nashik. As we were on way to Nashik, a car suddenly came and stopped before us and men carrying rods in cars followed us. They were hitting us wherever our vehicle stopped. They followed us for at least 25-30 kms. We drove straight to Nashik and registered an FIR," said the victim as quoted by ANI.