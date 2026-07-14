/Inside the Nashik family molestation case: A 15 km chase, attack, damaged car and harassment

At least nine people have been taken into police custody after a family of eight on a picnic was allegedly abused, chased for around 15 kilometres, and repeatedly assaulted near Bhavli Dam in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.
The incident occurred on 12 July when a woman who was on a picnic with her family resisted an alleged sexual harassment attempt, sparking an argument that escalated into a violent pursuit involving men armed with rods, police said on Tuesday.
Nashik (Rural) Superintendent of Police Dhondopant Swami said officers had expanded their investigation beyond those initially named in the FIR, using video footage and technical analysis to identify additional suspects, including those who provided shelter or acted as associates. All nine accused are now in custody, with further legal proceedings underway.
“After an FIR was registered, we conducted a thorough analysis, including video review and technical investigation, and have so far identified nine accused individuals. While the original FIR named six or seven suspects, we have expanded the scope to include those who provided shelter or acted as associates. We have now taken 9 accused persons into custody. Further legal proceedings are currently underway," the Nashik (Rural) SP told reporters.
According to the woman’s complaint, two men aged around 20-25 made lewd comments and harassed her at Bhavli Dam. After she confronted them, an argument broke out. Her husband and brother-in-law intervened, but the situation worsened when a larger group of eight to ten men from a nearby village arrived, leading to verbal abuse and a physical clash.
“Our family of eight people had visited Bhavli Dam on 12th July. As I was there, two men aged 20-25 made comments at me and harassed me. So, I scolded them, and it turned into an argument. Later, when my husband and brother-in-law arrived at the scene, they confronted them. Soon after those two men left the spot. Later, eight to ten people from their village came and started to argue with us. They started abusing us and it turned into a physical altercation. Soon after, we left the spot for Nashik. As we were on way to Nashik, a car suddenly came and stopped before us and men carrying rods in cars followed us. They were hitting us wherever our vehicle stopped. They followed us for at least 25-30 kms. We drove straight to Nashik and registered an FIR," said the victim as quoted by ANI.
The family fled towards Nashik, only to be chased by multiple vehicles. The attackers allegedly intercepted their car several times, smashing it with rods whenever it slowed or stopped at signals. The chase continued for more than 15 kilometres, including an incident at a toll plaza where the family broke through a barricade to escape.
The woman’s husband described repeated attacks along the route and urged that the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) be invoked against the assailants.
Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Devyani Pharande credited swift police action to directions from Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying the accused were arrested within 24 hours. She added that the Nashik Rural Police would take strict measures to protect tourists from such incidents in the future.
(with ANI inputs)
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