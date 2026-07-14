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  • /Inside the Nashik family molestation case: A 15 km chase, attack, damaged car and harassment

Inside the Nashik family molestation case: A 15 km chase, attack, damaged car and harassment

According to the complaint, two men aged around 20-25 made lewd comments and harassed a women at Bhavli Dam in Nashik during a family picnic. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Inside the Nashik family molestation case: A 15 km chase, attack, damaged car and harassment
Image Credit: (L- Car dashcam video screengrab/ R- ANI screengrab)

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