/Inside the 'third eye': How a high-tech digital shield is securing Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The 2026 Shri Amarnath Yatra is being protected by one of the most advanced security arrangements ever deployed for the annual pilgrimage, with authorities creating a technology-driven "Third Eye" surveillance grid alongside the deployment of more than 1.5 lakh security personnel.
The multi-layered security architecture combines snipers, Machan Morchas, artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance cameras, Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, drones and anti-drone systems to monitor every stage of the pilgrimage in real time.
As part of Project Hawk Eye, specially trained sniper teams have been deployed at sensitive locations to strengthen counter-terrorism measures and high-altitude security.
A total of 22 specialised sniper teams have been strategically positioned on high-altitude ridges overlooking the Baltal and Pahalgam trekking routes. Their role is to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and neutralise potential threats before they reach areas used by pilgrims.
For the first time, security agencies have installed 28 Machan Morchas, high-rise observation towers, at vulnerable points along the pilgrimage routes.
These elevated platforms provide security personnel with an unobstructed view of high-footfall and high-risk areas, allowing greater area domination and quicker threat detection.
Specially trained commandos have been stationed at these towers to maintain continuous surveillance. The towers are equipped with fixed PTZ CCTV cameras and supported by more than 400 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras deployed across the Yatra routes.
Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) V. Kumar Birdhi said, "When there are crowd management events, these types of tall towers help to keep observation good, so we have installed the towers."
The digital security network complements conventional troop deployment by providing real-time monitoring across transit points, base camps and trekking routes.
More than 400 high-resolution CCTV cameras equipped with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) monitor the movement of pilgrims.
Alongside them, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras identify vehicles with criminal records or those on security watchlists.
According to officials, both FRS and ANPR systems contain data relating to terrorists, overground workers (OGWs), criminals, thieves, suspected cheats and blacklisted vehicles. If a match is detected, the system immediately raises an alert for security personnel.
Multi-layered drone surveillance, night-vision devices and advanced anti-drone systems have also been deployed to detect and neutralise unauthorised aerial threats.
All surveillance devices are linked to integrated command and control centres operated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pahalgam, Baltal and Srinagar, enabling continuous 360-degree monitoring of the pilgrimage.
The Nunwan and Baltal digital control rooms function as tactical field headquarters for police and other security agencies managing both Yatra routes.
Under Project Hawk Eye, these centres simultaneously monitor live CCTV feeds, facial recognition alerts, drone surveillance and field reports.
Large 360-degree cameras have been installed around the base camp perimeters, while dedicated drone units conduct aerial reconnaissance of the mountainous routes.
The control rooms also maintain continuous communication with the 28 Machan Morchas and 22 sniper teams deployed along the pilgrimage routes.
IGP Kashmir V. Kumar Birdhi said, "We are using technology. All Yatra routes have surveillance through CCTV and FRS. If any negative person crosses, it flags the system and we reach them and exclude them. We also have anti-sabotage units and Dog K-9 units."
The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Srinagar serves as the central multi-agency coordination centre overseeing both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes up to the Holy Cave.
Unlike the tactical control rooms, the ICCC brings together multiple civilian departments under one roof to coordinate logistics, communication and public services.
The centre monitors sanitation services, health facilities, oxygen booths and emergency medical evacuations along the high-altitude routes.
It is also directly linked with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), enabling weather alerts and warnings to be issued immediately whenever conditions change.
Officials said the ICCC functions as a single-point grievance redressal centre for pilgrims, with representatives from 35 government departments working round the clock to ensure rapid coordination.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said, "Technology has become an important part these days and the Command and Control Centre is working here with dedicated manpower. We can clearly see that all departments are sitting here. It's a one-point solution for people."
Authorities say the extensive digital surveillance network, coupled with traditional security deployment and essential public services, has been put in place to ensure a safe, smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for devotees undertaking the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra.
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