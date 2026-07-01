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Inside the 'third eye': How a high-tech digital shield is securing Amarnath Yatra

The multi-layered security architecture combines snipers, Machan Morchas, artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance cameras, Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, drones and anti-drone systems to monitor every stage of the pilgrimage in real time.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Inside the 'third eye': How a high-tech digital shield is securing Amarnath Yatra
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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