Inspector Of Elite Commando Unit C-60 Killed In Naxal Encounter In Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: An inspector of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman was identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar, a resident of Gadchiroli who was attached to the special operations squad, police stated.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said during an operation against Naxals in the district, personnel of the C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp in the Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka.

However, Police Inspector Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was immediately airlifted by a helicopter and admitted to the district hospital in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said in a post on X in the evening.

Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, the CM said.

"Inspector Nagulwar's sacrifice in the campaign for a Naxal-free India will never be forgotten. His dedication to the nation will not go in vain," he asserted.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family.

A tribute was paid to the fallen officer, and the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, for his family, Fadnavis announced.

"The nation mourns the loss of a courageous officer who laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of the nation as it continues its fight against insurgency," the CM said.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli Police stated in a release that the operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF on Monday based on the intel about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxals, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer said.

Police said the last rites of Nagulwar will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

C-60 is a special commando unit of the Maharashtra Police that fights Naxals.