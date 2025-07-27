Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2937638https://zeenews.india.com/india/inspiring-visionary-pm-modi-pays-homage-to-former-president-apj-abdul-kalam-on-10th-death-anniversary-2937638.html
NewsIndia
#APJABDULKALAM

"Inspiring visionary": PM Modi pays homage To former President APJ Abdul Kalam On 10th death anniversary.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the "Missile Man" on his 10th death anniversary on Sunday.
 

|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 01:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

"Inspiring visionary": PM Modi pays homage To former President APJ Abdul Kalam On 10th death anniversary. File Image ( Photo: APJ Abdul Kalam/ANI )

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister wrote that Kalam was remembered as an "inspiring visionary", an outstanding scientist, mentor and a great patriot.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK