हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram launches dedicated Reels tab in India for quicker access

India, which has over 100 million Instagram users, was the fourth country where the app-enabled the Reels feature. 

Instagram launches dedicated Reels tab in India for quicker access
Representational Image (Reuters)

Instagram has now launched a dedicated Reels tab for users in India that will replace the Explore tab. The new feature has been introduced to facilitate quicker access. According to Mashable, the team at Instagram had been testing the dedicated tab for Reels since August and the latest change will make it easier for people to discover new Reels creators and their videos in the application.

India is reportedly the first market to get the dedicated tab, and according to Instagram, this is due to the interest Reels has received in the country. 

The Explore tab has now been shifted to the top right corner of the Instagram home page.

Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships, Manish Chopra said in a statement, "Earlier this month, we started testing a new tab on Instagram to make it easier to discover entertaining Reels. Today, we`re expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we`re launching in due to the interest and creativity we`ve seen."

As per Mashable, this new tab will only show Reels, and will have an auto-playing video, a creation entry point that opens to the Reels camera and a sound on by default with a tap to toggle on or off. 

The users can also access the camera directly from this tab.

India, which has over 100 million Instagram users, was the fourth country where the app-enabled the Reels feature. 

The feature is now available in over 50 countries, including Brazil, Germany and France and the US. 

Tags:
InstagramInstagram ReelsReelsIndia
Next
Story

Delhi metro to resume services tomorrow in phased manner: All you need to know
  • 41,13,811Confirmed
  • 70,626Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M23S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Listen to the statement of Sushant Singh's friend Sunil Shukla