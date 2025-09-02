'Insult to My Mother Is Insult To All Mothers, Sisters, Daughters': PM Modi Slams Congress-RJD Remarks In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly criticised derogatory remarks made against his mother during the Congress and RJD campaign in Bihar. He said the insult was not just directed at his mother but at every mother, sister and daughter of the country.

Addressing the public virtually, PM Modi said that “mother” represents our world and self-respect. He added that such derogatory words cause him deep pain, and the people of Bihar share the same anguish.

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," he said.

