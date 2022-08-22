'Insulting': BJP leaders allege Siddaramaiah ate meat before visiting temple

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is under scrutiny by the BJP in Karnataka for allegedly eating non-vegetarian food before visiting a temple. The saffron party leaders have accused him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, said he is a non-vegetarian and it is his food habit, and questioned as to whether the God has said what to eat and what not to before visiting temples.

"I had lunch at a guest house... Has God prescribed any specific food?... It seems one can consume meat during the night and visit temples the next morning, but should not visit a temple in the same evening," he stated.

After his statement, BJP leaders have accused the opposition party leader for reportedly going to Basaveshwara temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food.

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, suggested that local temple traditions should be followed if one wants to visit shrines, and thereby respect the feelings of the faithful.

"Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque," he challenged.



Meanwhile, reacting to BJP's attack, former MLC and Congress leader in Kodagu district Veena Acchaiah has said Siddaramaiah did not have non-vegetarian food the day he visited the temple. "It is true there was chicken curry. But Siddaramaiah had Coorg's special bamboo shoot curry and akki rotti," she has said.