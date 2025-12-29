INSV Kaundinya: Indian Navy’s 5th Century Inspired Trading Vessel Embarks On Its Maiden Transoceanic Voyage

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya, an Indian Navy ship inspired by 5th-century designs and built with ancient stitching techniques, embarked on its maiden transoceanic voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Oman, on Monday.

The flag-off ceremony unfolded at the Coast Guard Jetty in Porbandar, graced by Oman Ambassador Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

Tracing ancient trade routes, INSV Kaundinya honors India's storied legacy of maritime exploration, commerce, and cultural exchange.

Economist and Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal joined a 16-member crew for the 15-day voyage covering a journey of 1,400-kilometer.

Honouring the Legacy of Indian Shipmaking Heritage

Officially inducted into the Indian Navy on May 21, 2025, the vessel draws from a 5th-century ship painting in the Ajanta Caves. Kerala artisans crafted it using traditional stitching methods, with sails flaunting fierce Gandabherunda and blazing Sun motifs, a sculpted Simha Yali guarding the bow, and a symbolic Harappan-style stone anchor adorning the deck, all evoking ancient Indian trading ships.

Its hull features stitched wooden planks bound by coir rope, coconut fiber, and natural resin. The project stemmed from a tripartite agreement in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, funded by the Ministry of Culture.

Based in Karwar and named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who voyaged from India to Southeast Asia across the Indian Ocean, the ship boasts minimal modern amenities, save for essential communication and safety gear, mirroring the spartan ethos of historical traders.

