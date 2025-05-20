New Delhi: The Union government Tuesday extended the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka's tenure by one year, effective beyond June 30, 2025, or until further orders. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension in relaxation of the relevant service rules.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions department of personnel and training said in an official statement.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Deka's continuation in service has been deemed in the public interest. As a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Deka will now continue to lead the country's premier intelligence agency beyond his initial tenure.

This extension ensures continuity in the leadership of the Intelligence Bureau, with Deka at the helm, until further notice or June 2026, whichever is earlier.