Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankita Sharma was stabbed 12 times, had 33 blunt injuries, reveals autopsy

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was murdered during the Northeast Delhi communal riots last month, was stabbed at least 12 times and sustained a total 51 injuries, said his autopsy report. The report further claimed that the IB staffer was hit at least 33 times on his head by rods or sticks and said that the cause of his death was due to shock because of haemorrhage due to injuries to lung and brain.

The report also revealed that some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons while the others were by blunt force, adding further that all the injuries were fresh before death.