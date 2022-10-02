NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE SECURITY

Intelligence dept receives input about threat to Maha CM Eknath Shinde's life; security beefed up

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:14 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Intelligence dept receives input about threat to Maha CM Eknath Shinde's life; security beefed up

Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday.

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat.

"After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre told PTI without elaborating. Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said. Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

He became the chief minister in June this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Notably, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxalites last October when he was the Urban Development Minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Naxalism.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day