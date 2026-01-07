Intense Cold Wave Grips Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh, No Relief For Next 10 Days: IMD

An intense cold wave has engulfed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that no significant relief is expected over the next 10 days. Several tourist destinations across the region have been blanketed with fresh snowfall, further intensifying the winter chill.

The region is currently experiencing Chillai-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period that begins on December 21, which is now entering its peak phase. Weather experts have indicated that largely dry weather will prevail across the region over the coming days.

Cold-wave conditions have intensified, with temperatures dropping below freezing across most areas and expected to fall further.

Minimum temperatures recorded today include:

Srinagar: -1.6°C

Qazigund: 0.1°C

Pahalgam: -7.2°C

Kupwara: -3.6°C

Kokernag: -2.3°C

Gulmarg: -7.6°C

Pampore: 1.0°C

Srinagar Airport: -2.2°C

Baramulla: -3.0°C

Pulwama: -5.1°C

Shopian: -4.3°C

Sonamarg: -10.1°C

Ladakh remained significantly colder, with Leh recording -13.4°C, Kargil -11.6°C, Nubra -11.1°C, and Drass plunging to -22.8°C.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures in the plains of Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh may fall further, ranging between -4°C and -9°C, while higher reaches may experience temperatures between -16°C and -25°C. In the Jammu plains, minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 0°C and 6°C.

Barring weak Western Disturbances, no major weather system is expected to affect the region till January 20. However, isolated rain or snowfall over higher elevations cannot be ruled out around January 12–13. With dry weather prevailing, water levels in rivers and streams are expected to continue declining.

Upper reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh, including major tourist destinations, have witnessed fresh snowfall during Chillai-Kalan. Popular resorts such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam have been covered in snow since the start of the New Year.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported at several high-altitude passes, including Zojila Pass, Razdan Top, Sadhna Top, and the Mughal Road, leading to traffic closures.

Despite the severe cold, the fresh snow has attracted large numbers of tourists to winter resorts, especially Gulmarg and Sonamarg, for activities such as skiing and snowboarding.

Several key roads remain closed due to snow accumulation, including the Mughal Road connecting South Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri, the Sinthan Pass road linking Kashmir with Kishtwar, and the Gurez road.

The IMD has predicted largely cloudy conditions with possible light snow over isolated higher reaches for the next 48 hours. It has also issued an advisory warning of a significant fall in minimum temperatures till January 12, along with moderate to dense fog over the plains of Kashmir and the Jammu division for the next five days.