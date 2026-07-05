The operation was initiated on Friday after suspected terrorists were spotted by surveillance cameras. A joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army's Victor Force, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) units, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly deployed additional personnel to seal off five villages adjacent to the spot where the suspicious movement was detected. Four of the villages were cleared on Friday night. A brief exchange of fire also took place in the village, a police officer said.