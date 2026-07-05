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Intense cordon and search operation continues for second day in Shopian's Chanapora

A massive counter-terror operation entered its second day in Shopian's Meemandar Chanapora village as security forces continued searching for two suspected terrorists believed to be trapped inside a cordoned-off orchard.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Intense cordon and search operation continues for second day in Shopian's Chanapora
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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