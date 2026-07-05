An intense counter-terror operation has entered its second day in Meemandar Chanapora village in Shopian, where security forces have tightly cordoned off a dense orchard to neutralize two terrorists believed to be trapped inside the cordon.
The operation was initiated on Friday after suspected terrorists were spotted by surveillance cameras. A joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army's Victor Force, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) units, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) quickly deployed additional personnel to seal off five villages adjacent to the spot where the suspicious movement was detected. Four of the villages were cleared on Friday night. A brief exchange of fire also took place in the village, a police officer said.
More reinforcements were sent to Chanapora village following the exchange of fire. Intense searches have been underway since morning in the residential areas and orchards of the village.
A source said that surveillance cameras captured footage of two persons resembling Zakir (who joined LeT in 2024) and Latif (who joined LeT in 2025), both local operatives from the neighbouring Kulgam district. Zakir is classified as an A++ category terrorist and is wanted for targeted killings and the Pahalgam terror attack. However, their presence has not been officially confirmed yet.
Security forces are facing challenging conditions due to the thick summer foliage in the orchards, which provides natural cover and creates visual blind spots.
The security forces have deployed high-intensity illumination systems to light up the area overnight and have permanently plugged all potential escape routes through the dense vegetation. The operation was kept on hold during the night and resumed at first light.
The cordon and search operation is still underway in the area, and further details are awaited.
Officials stated that the operation will continue until all its objectives are fully achieved. The extended operation highlights the strong resolve of security forces to maintain peace and security in the border district of Rajouri.
Earlier, on June 16, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast while on a routine patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector. Officials had said the operation in the area would continue until the region was thoroughly sanitised and all objectives were met.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.