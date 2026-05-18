Intense heatwave in Delhi-NCR; temperatures may reach 45 degrees, says IMD

Residents across Delhi-NCR are likely to endure scorching weather conditions over the next few days as temperatures continue to rise sharply across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heat and dry weather in the region till May 23, with daytime temperatures likely to climb between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for May 19 and 20, cautioning people about possible heatwave conditions and advising them to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during the hottest hours of the day.

According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius and remains significantly above normal levels. A severe heatwave is recorded when temperatures rise more than 6.4 degrees Celsius above average or cross the 45-degree mark, irrespective of the seasonal norm. Such weather conditions can pose serious health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens, and individuals working outdoors for long periods.

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Meteorologists have forecast a gradual increase of around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Delhi’s temperature over the next three days. On Sunday, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies along with chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, with speeds occasionally touching 40 kmph. Despite brief cloud activity, temperatures are expected to remain extremely high, with the maximum hovering around 44 degrees Celsius. Clear skies later in the week could further intensify the heat, while warm nights may offer little respite.

Several states across North and Central India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi, are also expected to experience heatwave conditions. The western Himalayan region may witness a rise of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in temperature.

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Parts of Northeast and South India are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning,and strong winds. States such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh may experience unstable weather conditions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remains a concern, with several monitoring stations reporting AQI levels in the “poor” category.

Anand Vihar (239), Bawana (182), Chandni Chowk (136), DTU (140), Dwarka-Sector 8 (222), IIT Delhi (175), JNU (146), Pusa (199), Rohini (201), Sonia Vihar (181), Wazirpur (222).

Health experts have advised people to remain hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, avoid direct sunlight between noon and 4 p.m., and regularly check on vulnerable individuals during the ongoing heatwave conditions.