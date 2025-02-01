'Inter-Community Committee Formed To Facilitate The Safe Return Of Kashmiri Pandits': JK Peace Forum 

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, representing the JK Peace Forum, met with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in New Delhi for a pivotal discussion aimed at fostering greater cooperation and healing between the communities of Kashmir, as stated by the JK Peace Forum.

In a handout, the JK Peace Forum said, "The meeting, which lasted about one and a half hours, represents a crucial step toward addressing grievances and working towards a peaceful and inclusive future for Jammu and Kashmir."

During his opening remarks, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised the shared suffering of both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits over the decades. He acknowledged the painful exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1989-90, a chapter that continues to affect both communities. Mirwaiz reaffirmed that the plight of Kashmiri Pandits is a humanitarian issue that must be addressed with care and urgency.

He said, “Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. The suffering of Kashmiri Pandits needs to be addressed earnestly, and this has been a point I have raised repeatedly in my discourses.” He further emphasized, “The younger generation must be made aware of Kashmir’s composite culture," the handout reads.

In response, the Kashmiri Pandit delegation shared the deep hardships they have faced as a community. They expressed how they were hounded out for no fault of their own, suffering through scorching heat, snake bites, and the need to sell all their belongings to educate their children. They highlighted that despite being forced out of their homeland, they have always extended support to their Muslim brothers and sisters in times of distress, and vice versa.

They emphasised that religious leaders, particularly Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hold the moral authority to lead this initiative due to their influence across the region. Furthermore, the delegation reminded Mirwaiz that, as the spiritual leader of Kashmir, he represents not just the Muslim community, but also all minorities. His leadership is crucial in restoring the region’s peace and harmony.

The meeting culminated in an agreement to form an Inter-Community Committee under the leadership of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. This committee will represent all communities of Kashmir, with a focus on facilitating the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland and addressing the concerns of other minority communities. It will also promote economic development, trade, and employment generation, and preserve Kashmir’s unique cultural heritage.

Additionally, the committee will explore initiatives such as government support for the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, including the creation of inclusive designated colonies to aid their reintegration into society.

The Kashmiri Pandit delegation strongly encouraged Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead this initiative as a confidence-building measure, and he committed to taking proactive steps toward this goal. It was agreed that this collaborative effort would serve as a pathway to healing, unity, and a more prosperous future for Jammu and Kashmir.

The JK Peace Forum is an organization of Kashmiri Pandits dedicated to promoting peace, unity, and reconciliation among the diverse communities of Jammu and Kashmir.