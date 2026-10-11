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Inter- state metro, river linking and Rs 5,110 Cr fund: CM Vijay outlines Tamil Nadu’s key demands before PM Modi

CM Vijay urged the Centre to release the pending central share of Rs 5,110 crore under the SSA scheme without imposing any conditions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Inter- state metro, river linking and Rs 5,110 Cr fund: CM Vijay outlines Tamil Nadu’s key demands before PM Modi
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during a metro train ride in Chennai. (IANS/PMO)

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