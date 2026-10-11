/Inter- state metro, river linking and Rs 5,110 Cr fund: CM Vijay outlines Tamil Nadu’s key demands before PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 5,110 crore in central funds due to the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme without conditions, prioritise the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project and reconsider metro rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai.
Vijay also sought approval for an inter-state metro rail line connecting Hosur in Tamil Nadu with Bommasandra in Karnataka, saying the project would benefit both states.
Addressing Modi during his visit to Chennai, the chief minister outlined Tamil Nadu’s key demands concerning infrastructure, education funding and water resources, while welcoming the Centre’s development initiatives in the state.
Vijay urged the Centre to release the pending central share of Rs 5,110 crore under the SSA scheme without imposing any conditions.
“Under the SSA scheme, an amount of Rs 5,110 crore of the central share is due to Tamil Nadu. I request the Government of India to release the amount without any conditionalities,” he said.
#WATCH | Chennai | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay says, "... Under the SSA scheme, an amount of Rs 5,110 crore of the central share is due to Tamil Nadu. I request the Government of India to release the amount without any conditionalities..." (Source: DD News) https://t.co/AXnkG9Iqwz— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
The chief minister called on the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposed metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing their importance for the future development and economic growth of western and southern Tamil Nadu.
“I request the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposal for the construction of the Metro Rail in Coimbatore and Madurai cities in view of the future development and economic growth of the western and southern parts of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said.
He also sought approval for an inter-state metro rail connection between Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Bommasandra in Karnataka, stressing that the line would benefit both states.
Vijay urged the Centre to give priority to the Godavari-Cauvery linkage project, describing it as an important opportunity to augment water resources in the southern states.
“The Godavari-Cauvery linkage project represents important opportunity for augmenting water resources in southern states. I request the Government of India to accord priority and take it up as a national project,” he said.
Vijay thanked the Prime Minister for announcing two high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai in the Union Budget 2026, saying the projects would benefit the region.
“I thank the Prime Minister for announcing two high-speed rail corridors between Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai in the Union Budget 2026. These projects will surely benefit this region,” he said.
The chief minister also welcomed Modi and thanked him for the inauguration of Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project, along with the inauguration of other projects and the laying of foundation stones for infrastructure works in the state.
“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and extend thanks for the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail project Phase 2 and also for inauguration, foundation and stone laying of various infrastructure projects,” Vijay said.
Meanwhile, during his address to a public gathering, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that national progress is inextricably linked to state-level industrial power, noting how flagship central initiatives have provided a direct thrust to Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem.
He highlighted the socio-economic impact of the initiatives, emphasising how the projects would make daily commutes easier, boost industrial and trade activities, and open new avenues of employment for young people in the state.
(with agencies input)
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