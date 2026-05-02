Inter-State narcotics network busted in Kulgam; Rs 92.73 lakh illegal property attached in Jammu

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police busted an inter-state narcotics smuggling network and attached immovable properties worth Rs 92.73 lakhs acquired through drug money in Beli Charana in Jammu.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Police Station Qazigund intercepted a suspicious person during routine patrolling near Kurigam Railway Station, Qazigund, on Saturday.

The apprehended individual, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Mir, a resident of Panzinara, Srinagar, was found in possession of approximately 16 grams of heroin.

A case was registered under Sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), and an investigation was initiated.

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During sustained interrogation, Mir revealed that he had procured the contraband from Bagh Hussain Kasana, a resident of Channore Basti, Gajansu, Jammu, who is currently residing at Nikki Tawi, Jammu.

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Following this lead, Kulgam Police secured a search warrant and raided Kasana’s residence, recovering 265 grams of a heroin-like substance.

Kasana was subsequently arrested on March 22, 2026, and Section 29 of the NDPS Act was invoked against him. He is currently lodged in the District Jail, Anantnag.

Further investigation exposed Kasana’s deep involvement in inter-state narcotics trafficking. He was allegedly supplying heroin to various parts of the Kashmir Valley for substantial monetary gains.

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The probe also revealed that he had no legitimate source of income and had been engaged in drug peddling for a long time.

A detailed financial investigation led to the identification and attachment of assets purchased from the proceeds of the narcotics trade. These include land worth approximately Rs 71.52 lakhs and a residential house valued at Rs 21.21 lakhs, both located at Beli Charana, Jammu. The total value of attached properties stands at Rs 92.73 lakhs.

Speaking on the success, SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhary said, “Kulgam Police is fully committed to breaking the backbone of drug networks operating in the region. We will take strict action not only against peddlers but also against those who finance or facilitate the narcotics trade.”

He appealed to the public, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs and requested citizens to share credible information regarding drug trafficking, assuring complete confidentiality.

