Interest of indigenous Assamese will be safeguarded at any cost: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Amid the ingoing protests in different parts of Assam against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday (January 1) stressed that his government was committed to protect the interest of the indigenous Assamese and the new legislation will not have any adverse effect on the lives of indigenous Assamese.

"The government has given suggestion to the Central government, which is in a process to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act to incorporate state government`s view so that interest of indigenous people remains protected," Sonowal told media.

The Assam CM remarked that he is also "son of this soil and will not compromise with the interest of indigenous people" at any cost. Sonowal urged the people of Assam to trust him and not get misled by rumours spread by oppoistion parties on the CAA.

"I would like to make an appeal to the people of my state to have trust in me. I am your son and we are in power due to your blessings. We, son of the soil, are running this government since 2016 but never compromise with the interest of people. Please do not isolate me from you...where will I go if you do so....just wait and watch for some time, all false campaign will fall flat," he said.

Sonowal blamed the 'destructive elements' for causing violence and arson in Assam after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill. "A section has misguided the people by claiming that the CAA will make 1.5 crore Hindus of Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people already living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of this Act. It will become clear when we publish the list after their applications are processed," he said.

"My government will not take any step that goes against the indigenous Assamese people. There is no point in being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us. Assam was, is and will be for the Assamese people and no force can threaten our language, culture and existence," added Sonowal.

The Assam chief minister also reminded the people about the works done by the BJP for the people of Assam and attacked Congress for destroying the state. "It is amusing to see that the BJP which worked so tirelessly for the development of the state has become the villain and those looted the state and did nothing to defend the state from invasion of foreigners are part of agitation," said Sonowal.