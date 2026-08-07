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'Internal matter': MEA rejects US lawmaker's remarks on FCRA Bill

India's FCRA, the government maintains, sits comfortably within this global family of frameworks. Several of these foreign-influence laws were enacted or significantly strengthened in recent years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
'Internal matter': MEA rejects US lawmaker's remarks on FCRA Bill
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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